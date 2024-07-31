Rubicon Theatre Company Summer Youth Education Program to Present LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rubicon Theatre's Musical Theatre Workshop students (ages 15 – 25) will present LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL as the grand finale of its 2024 Summer Youth Theatre Program. The production is opening Thursday, August 8 through Sunday, August 11. With music and lyrics by LAURENCE O’KEEFE and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach, and based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, this groundbreaking, fun-loving and powerful story promises to be a highlight of the summer. Performances are August 8 at 7 p.m., August 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., August 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and August 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. All summer youth program productions take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children (ages 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.rubicontheatre.org or by calling Rubicon Guest Services at (805) 667-2900.



About the Show

Legally Blonde The Musical follows the inspiring journey of Elle Woods, a fashion-forward sorority queen who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Determined to prove she is more than just a pretty face, Elle leaves her glamorous life in California and embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment in the demanding world of Harvard Law. Along the way, she encounters various challenges, including the condescending attitudes of her peers and the rigorous academic expectations of her professors.

Despite being underestimated by everyone around her, Elle remains true to her unique personality and uses her charm, intelligence, and unyielding optimism to excel in her studies. Her journey is filled with catchy songs, dynamic dance numbers, and moments of heartfelt realization as she befriends fellow students and proves her worth in the courtroom. Elle's story is a celebration of staying true to oneself, breaking down stereotypes, and the transformative power of believing in your dreams. Legally Blonde The Musical is a high-energy, feel-good show that delivers a powerful message about self-discovery and empowerment, making it an uplifting experience for audiences of all ages.

About the Program

The Musical Theatre Workshop is a professional level five-week program. Students in this course spend seven-hours-a day, six-days-a-week, vigorously training, rehearsing and performing a musical production. During this period, students develop skills related to script analysis, character interpretation, physical movement, vocal production and stagecraft, building a common and supportive bond with their fellow actors.

Under the direction and choreography of Rubicon Youth Program alumnus and Pacific Conservatory Theatre (formerly PCPA) graduate, NATALIE MARA, and musical direction by MIRIAM ARICHEA, this production of Legally Blonde The Musical promises to be an uplifting and memorable experience.

Says Director and Choreographer MARA, “It has been an absolute joy putting this show together. I could not have done this without my wonderful friend, music director Miriam Arichea and the rest of the artistic team. I grew up going through the Rubicon summer education program, so coming back to direct has been an absolute honor. This program impacted my life and career in many ways. I have the fondest memories of my summers at Rubicon. I discovered that Theatre was what I wanted to do in the very halls of this theatre and met the best mentors, friends, and colleagues that have continued to help me in my professional career. You could say being back feels like a full circle event to give back to this next generation of artists.”

“I am blown away by the talent and passion in the room,” says MARA. “This story breaks the stereotypes and reminds us not to judge a book by its cover. It reminds us that kindness can be easy, simple and is always important. It shows us that having a little bit of faith in each other gives us the power and confidence to do amazing things. These students have truly captured this topic beautifully and breathe vibrant life into the world of Elle Woods. This show is energetic, rhythmically driven, bright, hilarious and full of heart. Ventura county is truly in for a treat with this production of Legally Blonde the Musical.”



The cast, composed of 24 talented and passionate young performers, has poured their hearts into creating an unforgettable theatrical experience. Students involved in the production hail from Ventura, Ojai, Santa Barbara, Camarillo, Moorpark, and Oxnard.

SAVANNAH ATCHISON (Pilar) is a sophomore at Ventura College majoring in theatre, with the ultimate goal of directing. She recently played Queen Margaret in Rubicon’s Richard III. Her favorite work includes directing in Ventura College’s 2024 Student-Directed Play Festival and playing Anna in OMY Theatre’s Frozen.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL