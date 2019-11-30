Rubicon Theatre Company Presents PLAID TIDINGS

Rubicon Theatre audiences are invited to "rejoice and be plaid" this holiday season as Ventura's non-profit professional theatre company presents the hilarious and heartwarming musical comedy PLAID TIDINGS, which begins previews December 11 and continues through December 29 at the theatre's home in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

The production is directed by the original creator STUART ROSS, a beloved member of the New York and L.A. theatre community whose vast credits include Broadway and work with Manhattan Theatre Club, Radio City Music Hall, the Public Theatre, York Theatre, San Diego's Old Globe, and Pasadena Playhouse, where PLAID TIDINGS originally premiered.

PLAID TIDINGS is a heavenly holiday hit. It tells the story of a loveable, nerdy "guy group" from the 50s and 60s ( in the style of the Four Lads, The Four Freshman and The Crew Cuts) who were struck down in the prime of life and are now sent back to Earth to perform the big holiday concert they never got to perform in life. The show includes holiday favorites such as "Cool Yule," "Let it Snow," and "Joy to the World"; a hysterically funny speed-date version of "The Ed Sullivan Show" featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir; and other memorable hits from the era, like "Sh-Boom," "Fever" and "Hey There."

Rubicon's production runs Wednesdays through Sundays (except Christmas Day) at the theatre, located at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura (the corner of Main and Laurel). For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.





