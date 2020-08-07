Rooftop Pop-Up Screenings Announced at The Montalban This Month

Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán returns for a three-week pop-up screening schedule.

Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán returns for a three-week pop-up screening schedule, offering guests nine nights of cinematic experiences under the stars-with Coronavirus safety precautions in place-at the historic Hollywood venue. Running over three consecutive weekends on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from August 14 through August 30, 2020,

The Montalbán will offer patrons summer nights to watch a movie and dine as early as 6:00 p.m. Read more below about The Montalbán's new health and safety precautions-including temperature screenings, one-way entry and exit protocols, seating limitations, face coverings, no walk-ups allowed and social spacing implementations. With screenings of Oscar winners BlacKkKlansman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, as well as cult classics The Goonies and Fight Club, there's something for everyone at the Rooftop Movies series. Located at 1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028, the classic venue is near the legendary corner of Hollywood and Vine.

For a line-up of films and reservations, please call the box office at 323-461-6999 or visit https://www.themontalban.com/rooftopmovies.

An evening at Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán commences when doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the feature film starting 15 minutes after sunset. Guests will need to make reservations in advance to enjoy a screening. A single ticket will cost $30. Guests seated together must be family members or sheltering in place together.

During this limited engagement run, the venue is partnering with Hollywood Burger to offer patrons delicious dining options. Once the Montalbán's guest places their order on the restaurant's website, they can take advantage of a special discount. If they use this code Montalban10@7, they will receive 10% off their order. The Montalbán will pick up the order and bring it to the theatre at 7:00 p.m. If ordering on the same day, orders must be placed by 3:00 p.m. to guarantee delivery that same evening.

"Our rooftop offers movie lovers a serene space with six thousand square feet of open air," said Montalbán President Gilbert "Gil" Smith. "We're eager to bring the nostalgia of Hollywood back, and planned our reopening with great care and precaution due to COVID-19."

