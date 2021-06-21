Rogue Machine Presents MINNESOTA By Justin Tanner

Rogue Machine presents the World Premiere of Justin Tanner's MINNESOTA premiering at 8pm (PT) on June 26, 2021.

Directed by Lisa James, Justin Tanner's latest piece "MINNESOTA" is about a writer who pores through his diary entries in an attempt to discover what went wrong in his marriage.

Presented by Rogue Machine Theatre online, there will be a virtual reception following the premiere performance at 8pm (PT) June 26th (with a Zoom link included with reservation confirmation). The show will run "On Demand" through August 1, 2021.

"I wanted to do a stage adaptation of "Edith's Diary," a creepy/funny novel by Patricia Highsmith about a bored woman who starts to create a fictitious diary of the life she WISHES she was living," says Tanner. "Then, the pandemic occurred and I thought...what if I wrote my own diary of made-up events about life during lockdown? From this little germ of an idea a play, part 'roman a clef' and part fantasy, took form. Originally there were going to be songs by my husband Kristian Hoffman and I was going to play multiple parts, including my mother - but then Lisa James (the director) got involved, sanity returned and a more cohesive play began to emerge."

Run time is 72 minutes. Tickets are $20. Reservations: https://roguemachine.anywhereseat.com/channel.php.