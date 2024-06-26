Rob Morrow and Marcia Cross Will Lead THE SUBSTANCE OF FIRE in Santa Monica

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Substance of Fire is headed to Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica next month. Performances will run July 12 - September 1.

The cast will be led by Rob Morrow and Marcia Cross, with Emmitt Butler, Fiona Dorn, and Barret T. Lewis.

Isaac, a Holocaust survivor who arrived in New York City as an orphan, reinvented himself and built a thriving publishing empire. Known for championing passionate authors, his life's work faces upheaval after a personal tragedy. As his children push for a commercial hit to save the company, Isaac's unwavering dedication to a controversial project tests family bonds and his legacy. Will he stand by his convictions, or will the lure of commercial success prevail?

