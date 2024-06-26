Rob Morrow and Marcia Cross Will Lead THE SUBSTANCE OF FIRE in Santa Monica

Performances will run July 12 - September 1.

By: Jun. 26, 2024
Rob Morrow and Marcia Cross Will Lead THE SUBSTANCE OF FIRE in Santa Monica
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Substance of Fire is headed to Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica next month. Performances will run July 12 - September 1.

LATEST NEWS

Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill & Jazz in July
London Philharmonic Orchestra Announces First U.S. Tour In 10 Years
Brian Otaño Named Recipiemt Of IAMA's Shonda Rhimes-Sponsored 'Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission'
Astin, Wilson & More Lead Hollywood Bowl 's Boublil and Schönberg Night

The cast will be led by  Rob Morrow  and Marcia Cross, with  Emmitt Butler, Fiona Dorn, and Barret T. Lewis.

Isaac, a Holocaust survivor who arrived in New York City as an orphan, reinvented himself and built a thriving publishing empire. Known for championing passionate authors, his life's work faces upheaval after a personal tragedy. As his children push for a commercial hit to save the company, Isaac's unwavering dedication to a controversial project tests family bonds and his legacy. Will he stand by his convictions, or will the lure of commercial success prevail?




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos