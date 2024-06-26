Rob Morrow and Marcia Cross Will Lead THE SUBSTANCE OF FIRE in Santa Monica

Performances will run July 12 - September 1.
The Substance of Fire is headed to Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica next month. Performances will run July 12 - September 1.
The cast will be led by Rob Morrow and Marcia Cross, with Emmitt Butler, Fiona Dorn, and Barret T. Lewis.
Isaac, a Holocaust survivor who arrived in New York City as an orphan, reinvented himself and built a thriving publishing empire. Known for championing passionate authors, his life's work faces upheaval after a personal tragedy. As his children push for a commercial hit to save the company, Isaac's unwavering dedication to a controversial project tests family bonds and his legacy. Will he stand by his convictions, or will the lure of commercial success prevail?
