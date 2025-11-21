Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE Comes to the Kirk Douglas Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center Theatre Group will present Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile for five weeks from December 5, 2025 to January 4, 2026 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle of Los Angeles in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees ... only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.

From Trunky the Elephant to Muggle-Wump the Monkey, get to know the menagerie of creative puppets in this smash U.K. hit production.

Originally co-produced by Roald Dahl Story Company, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse, The Enormous Crocodile The Musical was developed by Roald Dahl Story Company, Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra, and Tom Brady.

This mischievous musical based on Roald Dahl’s snappy book has toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis and puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie.

This lively show features Taya Ming as ​T​he Enormous Crocodile, alongside Nia Stephen as Trunky the Elephant, Ryan Crellin-Simpson as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus, Alison Arnopp a​s​ Roly Poly Bird, and Siobhan Athwal as Muggle-Wump the Monkey. El​e​anor Ambekar​ and ​Juliana Zepeda​ are the swings.​