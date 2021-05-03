Road Theatre Company Presents Second Show Of Its 2021 Season REYKJAVIK

The Road Theatre Company and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, will present the second show of their 2021 virtual season, REYKJAVÍK, written by Steve Yockey (Golden Globe-Nominee and Executive Producer of "The Flight Attendant") and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky.

Recorded live performances will be available to stream starting Friday, May 14th; Access to the show will be available to ticket holders for 48 hours from the commencement of the stream.

In the magical and mysterious city of Reykjavík, Iceland, where we are and when we are is often fluid. In Steven Yockey's haunting dark comedy an ensemble of actors take us on a wild, whimsical and sometimes terrifying adventure. Yockeys characters uniquely explore the human condition, seeking love, connection, and truth.

From director Ann Hearn Tobolowsky: "So many things I love about this play. From the first time I read it, I couldn't get it out of my head. The crazy humor, the wacky, real, mysterious; foreign - Icelandic, but not Iceland; magical world, that made me laugh, and cry, and broke my heart. I said, 'I need to see this! And I need to make it able to be seen.'"

REYKJAVÍK opens on Friday, May 14th, 2021, and will be available to stream until Sunday, May 30th. Performances can be streamed on-demand, at your convenience! From the commencement of the stream, the recorded live performance can be viewed for 48 hours.

Ticket prices are $25 per 48-hour rental. Special group rates are available for community centers, educators, and university groups. For tickets or more information, please call (818) 761-8838, or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online.