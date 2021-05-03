Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Road Theatre Company Presents Second Show Of Its 2021 Season REYKJAVIK

In Steven Yockey’s haunting dark comedy an ensemble of actors take us on a wild, whimsical and sometimes terrifying adventure.

May. 3, 2021  

Road Theatre Company Presents Second Show Of Its 2021 Season REYKJAVIK

The Road Theatre Company and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, will present the second show of their 2021 virtual season, REYKJAVÍK, written by Steve Yockey (Golden Globe-Nominee and Executive Producer of "The Flight Attendant") and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky.

Recorded live performances will be available to stream starting Friday, May 14th; Access to the show will be available to ticket holders for 48 hours from the commencement of the stream.

In the magical and mysterious city of Reykjavík, Iceland, where we are and when we are is often fluid. In Steven Yockey's haunting dark comedy an ensemble of actors take us on a wild, whimsical and sometimes terrifying adventure. Yockeys characters uniquely explore the human condition, seeking love, connection, and truth.

From director Ann Hearn Tobolowsky: "So many things I love about this play. From the first time I read it, I couldn't get it out of my head. The crazy humor, the wacky, real, mysterious; foreign - Icelandic, but not Iceland; magical world, that made me laugh, and cry, and broke my heart. I said, 'I need to see this! And I need to make it able to be seen.'"

REYKJAVÍK opens on Friday, May 14th, 2021, and will be available to stream until Sunday, May 30th. Performances can be streamed on-demand, at your convenience! From the commencement of the stream, the recorded live performance can be viewed for 48 hours.

Ticket prices are $25 per 48-hour rental. Special group rates are available for community centers, educators, and university groups. For tickets or more information, please call (818) 761-8838, or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Mia Cherise Hall
Mia Cherise Hall
Morgan James
Morgan James

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
The Blank Theatres 29th Annual Young Playwrights Festival Announces Winners Photo

The Blank Theatre's 29th Annual Young Playwrights Festival Announces Winners

BMI to Present Showcase at the 22nd Annual LAMC Conference Photo

BMI to Present Showcase at the 22nd Annual LAMC Conference

West Coast Premiere Of Bizets DON PROCOPIO to be Presented by Pacific Opera Project, Live Photo

West Coast Premiere Of Bizet's DON PROCOPIO to be Presented by Pacific Opera Project, Live Outdoors In LA

BWW Interview: Greg Watanabe – A NO-NO BOY FOR US ALL Photo

BWW Interview: Greg Watanabe – A NO-NO BOY FOR US ALL


More Hot Stories For You

  • Patrick Hahn Named Principal Guest Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the Borusan İstanbul Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Traditional Turkish Shadow Theater Will Make its Way to Europe
  • 'Backstage: A Memory of Theater, Hagop Ayvaz' Exhibition is on at the Yapı Kredi Culture In Art