Rita McKenzie Memorial To Take Place February 22

Friends, family and colleagues of the late Rita McKenzie will salute her in A Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 22 at 5:00pm PST.

McKenzie, a powerhouse of the stage was most recognized for her off-Broadway show, Ethel Merman's Broadway which became the longest running one woman show in theatrical history. McKenzie died February 17, 2024. This weekend, she will be memorialized and celebrated in Los Angeles.

The celebration will include special presentations from such friends as: Barry Bostwick, Barbara Eden, Sam Harris, Rupert Holmes, Michael Orland, Renée Taylor, Lesley Ann Warren and more.

Fans can tune in to the celebration on Saturday, February 22 at 5:00pm PST via zoom using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88278919464?pwd=uERq3QBk9sP6TDZcS4ZPdeTI0aMVFP.1

On February 25, McKenzie's birthday, her husband and producer, Scott Stander will release a lost recording of The Melody Inside, a song written and gifted to her in the 1990's from Musical Director Robert Bendroff. The song was then incorporated into her Ethel Merman Tribute shows that she performed with symphony orchestras. The new release of the song will be available to stream everywhere and for digital purchase.

Proceeds of the single will benefit Broadway Barks, an organization she long loved and admired.

