Review: Tony Award Winner Lea Salonga Makes Glorious Return to Segerstrom Center

Blessed with undeniable vocal talents and an endearingly charming persona, Tony and Olivier Award winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga recently returned to Costa Mesa's Segerstrom Center for the Arts for the one-night-only Orange County stop of the North American leg of her brand-new, perfectly-curated concert tour "Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between" to a sold-out crowd that included a mix of rabid super-fans, Broadway/musical theater enthusiasts, and, yes, lots of proud fellow Filipinos (like myself).

Accompanied by a rousing, multi-piece band led by musical director Larry Yurman and a couple of excellent background vocalists (who were showcased in duets with her on a few songs), the concert was, to no one's surprise, an exquisite showcase of Salonga's enduring artistry, stage presence, global appeal, and, of course, incredible talents.

A flawless song interpreter with consistent note-perfect delivery—live on stage, she sounds exactly as she does on her recordings—Salonga also has a wonderful, effortless rapport with her audiences. For two acts, this global star provided an evening of familiar songs and a smattering of light banter and personal anecdotes to kick off Segerstrom's 2025-2026 Headliners Series at the gorgeous Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

As promised in the title, the exceptionally-gifted singer/actress—who first gained international fame more than three decades ago after besting thousands for the lead role of Kim in the West End/Broadway musical hit MISS SAIGON—performed a lovely concert that featured a setlist of stage and movie music. These included familiar classics from not only her own iconic stage roles that include LES MISÉRABLES and, yes, MISS SAIGON, plus, of course, her infamous vocal work on Disney films, but she also gave stunning performances of some of her own personal favorites from the criss-crossing worlds of musical theater and cinema—mixed with fresh material from her recent parts on Stephen Sondheim musicals INTO THE WOODS and the wonderful OLD FRIENDS. Her work on the latter, by the way—which, thankfully, made a pre-Broadway stop an hour north of the OC at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre—provided Salonga a way for her to showcase her acting range, which she brilliantly reprised throughout the evening.

From start to finish, the always reliable Salonga interpreted her song selections with flawless, perfect pitch, and masterful dynamics, all colored with expert precision, remarkable control, and genuine emotion. She has an effortless ease with her delivery, mostly allowing her vocal talent to speak for itself without the need for extra bells and whistles or other overly theatrical embellishments (though I could have gone without the strange, jarring lighting patterns that randomly entered the background of the concert hall stage).

In between song selections, she offered many humorous asides that reveal a witty, cheeky side that doesn't often come through when she interprets serious, heartfelt ballads that have become her signature style.

One after another, each song felt like a masterclass.

After the band's jubilant opening overture that included snippets from some of Salonga's best-known recordings from Aladdin, Les Mis, and Mulan, she entered the stage wearing a sparkly red and black suit to thunderous applause. The crowd here clearly knew who she was.

She began her first act with a mid-tempo mashup of movie songs originally interpreted by a couple of male showmen: "Pure Imagination" (from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory) and "A Million Dreams" (from The Greatest Showman), followed by a pretty medley of showtunes from the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III songbook that included "A Cockeyed Optimist" (SOUTH PACIFIC), "Impossible" and "In My Own Little Corner" (CINDERELLA), and a stirring "If I Loved You" (CAROUSEL). She then sang a beautiful, powerful cover of "She Used To Be Mine" from movie-turned-stage musical WAITRESS that had her belting and emoting with fiery intention.

A funk-tastic slow jam revival of "Staying Alive" (from Saturday Night Fever) was next, probably to keep the Titos in the audience grooving a bit in the midst of all the emotional ballads still to come. She then blessed her fellow Gen-X'ers with a nostalgia-packed movie medley that included the Bryan Adams ear worm "(Everything I Do) I Do it For You" from Kevin Costner's version of Robin Hood, Christopher Cross' "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" from Arthur, a fantastic, belty cover of Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic—complete with stratospheric diva notes, and Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" from the 80's classic The Breakfast Club.

She then prefaced her next two-song medley from MISS SAIGON with grace and gratitude, acknowledging what the epic musical has meant to her as a launching pad for a successful, sustained career.

"You never forget your first," she says with a grateful yet cheeky smile.

She began the medley with a gripping duet with talented background vocalist Sarah Galbraith on "The Movie in My Mind," followed by a gorgeous duet on "The Last Night of the World" with swoon-worthy background vocalist Nigel Huckle (himself a former "Chris" in the Australian company of MISS SAIGON) that had the audience melting. I loved that Salonga gave room to showcase the noteworthy talents of a pair of singers that gave her support throughout the evening.

Salonga then concluded the first half of her concert with an exquisite version of Sondheim's "Being Alive" from COMPANY, proving again what a powerhouse vocalist she remains to be.

After drowning in merch during intermission, the audience excitedly retuned to their seats and was greeted by Salonga (now in a burgundy dress) with her takes on a couple of Sondheim ditties: "Something's Coming" from WEST SIDE STORY followed by a plafully-rendered "By the Sea" from SWEENEY TODD, a slight nod to her fun, surprising turn as Mrs. Lovett during her appearance in OLD FRIENDS. Affecting an exaggerated cockney British accent for the latter, Salonga clearly looked like she was having the best time.

Next, Salonga teased the audience with a medley of songs made famous by several Disney princesses—though, hilariously, none of whom she had ever lent her voice to on celluloid.

"Don't worry… I'm doing those later," she assured the audience.

This particular medley, however, included "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid, a torchy-jazzified "A Dream Is A Wish" from Cinderella, a lovely "Home" from the stage version of Beauty and the Beast, "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, and, naturally, a diva-tinged "Let It Go" from Frozen.

Next up, she asked the audience for a few back-up vocals for a tender "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music right before surprising the Filipinos in the audience with a song in our main native language Tagalog, Ogie Alcasid's "Kailangan Kita," (which translates to "I Need You") the title song of a Filipino melodrama directed by Rory B. Quintos (who, by the way, as far as I know, isn't related to me… I don't think).

To everyone's delight, Salonga, as promised, finally gave the audience the throwback to the princesses she did give voice to: Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and the titular warrior in Mulan. Sounding exactly as she did in the animated films, Salonga's live version of "Reflection" was just lovely, as is her endearing duet with background vocalist Huckle in the lush "A Whole New World." It is just so remarkable that she can sound just as pristine here as she did back when the tracks were first recorded to accompany those original Disney releases. She would, of course, later be inducted as an official Disney Legend in 2011.

Then it was back to Broadway with a pair of anguished "I Want" songs to close out her official set: the heartbreaking LES MIS tearjerker "On My Own," Éponine's signature unrequited love ballad—which garnered Salonga a well-earned standing ovation—followed by a big and brassy "Everything's Coming Up Roses" the ferocious capper of Sondheim's GYPSY, which Salonga reprised here back to vivid life as she did in OLD FRIENDS. It was spectacular and such a testament to her talents as a musical theater performer.

If there was anything even remotely adjacent to complain about is that our audience didn't get to hear even a smidgeon of a track from recent Netflix juggernaut Kpop Demon Hunters, the hit animated musical that featured Salonga as the singing voice of the character Céline. Though, admittedly, any song from that film may not have fit the mood of the evening, so it was probably for the best it was left out.

Salonga ended the evening with a couple of encores: first, a fun, slightly breathless "Elephant Love Medley" from the Moulin Rouge film, with Huckle once again offering dashing duet assistance. She then ended the evening with a lovely, understated "Over The Rainbow" which gave the audience a heartwarming send-off.

A stunning display of vocal prowess and rapier wit, Salonga's return to the OC was everything you could want from a concert from one of musical theater's biggest talents. Filled with familiar selections and an approachable concept, her latest concert tour is surely not to be missed—whether you're a longtime fan or a casual observer. Her ability to connect with the audience is bested only by her honed instrument and this well-curated setlist assured both were on full display in their best possible light.

On a more personal note, though, it still makes me beam with pride that a proven, talented Filipina is one of the world's brightest stars—and that she can share that gift with everyone.

* Follow this reviewer on Bluesky / Instagram / Threads / X: @cre8iveMLQ *

Tickets to upcoming performances of Segerstrom Center for the Arts' 2025-2026 Headliners Series can be purchased online at SCFTA.org, by phone at 714-556-2787 or in person at the SCFTA box office (open daily at 10 am). Segerstrom Center for the Arts is located at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa.

Reader Reviews

