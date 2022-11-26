Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Review: CLYDE'S at Mark Taper Forum

Review: CLYDE'S at Mark Taper Forum

Clyde's runs through December 18, 2022.

Nov. 26, 2022  

"Sometimes a hero is more than just a sandwich."

Quite possibly, a perfect production. Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage's Tony Award-nominated CLYDE'S at the Mark Taper Forum is heartfelt, funny, and seriously delicious.

From writing to performances, direction to delivery, costuming, scenic, sound, and lighting design, opening night saw 100% on the Richter scale of live theater.

Ordinary people facing real-world struggles, Montrellous (Kevin Kenerly), Letitia (Nedra Snipes), Rafael (Reza Salazar), and Jason (Garret Young) are dreaming in full-blown technicolor. As they struggle to restart their lives post-incarceration, in the kitchen of Clyde's Truck Stop diner, they are under pressure from their fiery and sometimes abusive owner Clyde (Tamberla Perry) to tread the straight, narrow, bland, and boring path of food service. But undercover at their stations together they dream about creating the perfectly balanced ingredients for a delectable meal between two layers of bread.

CLYDE'S is loaded with laugh-out-loud jokes and quippy dialogs. It's a kind of TV sitcom-like perfection thrillingly paced in a live stage production that is downright masterful. With Montrellous as the group's elected Epicurus, everything for them is within reach, no matter how difficult and no matter what they're told by the wholly immovable Clyde who constantly tries to keep them in their places.

Superbly directed by veteran Nottage collaborator, Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S is a beautifully moving and passionate comedy about the human condition, second chances and people who have been discarded by society but who won't be deterred from their happy endings...or the pursuit of the perfect sandwich.

One of the more exciting offerings of the season, CLYDE'S is a triumph for Nottage and a treat for Los Angeles theater audiences.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

A co-production with Center Theatre Group and Goodman Theatres present The Second Stage Theater Production of

Clyde's

By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Kate Whoriskey

With: Kevin Kenerly, Tamberla Perry, Reza Salazar, Nedra Snipes, and Garrett Young

Scenic Design: Takeshi Kata

Costume Design: Jennife Moeller

Lighting Design: Christopher Akerlind

Sound Design: Justin Elington

Composer: Justin Hicks

Hair and Wig Design: Cookie Jordan

Craig Schwartz Photography

DATES:

November 20 through December 18, 2022
Tuesday through Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 2:30pm and 8pm, Sunday at 1pm and 6:30pm.

No Monday performances.

TICKET INFO:

Ticket prices: $35-$120

(Ticket prices are subject to change.)

Tickets are available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

Groups: (213) 972-7231. Deaf, hard of hearing and/or have low vision community: For more information, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/ACCESS

LOCATION:

Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Avenue, Downtown, Los Angeles, CA 90012




HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre Photo
HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre
Holiday in the Hills brings its holiday cheer to Historic Folsom for the 17th year. Holiday in the Hills is by Mike Jimena & Connie Mockenhaupt, directed by Connie Mockenhaupt & Mike Jimena, with Musical Direction & Choreography by Connie Mockenhaupt, and features Accompanist John Wilder.
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts SIX ITALIANS, SEVEN FISHES Next Month Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts SIX ITALIANS, SEVEN FISHES Next Month
In the play Six Italians, Seven Fishes, an Italian-American family is gathered at the home of Joe and Marie for Christmas Eve dinner prior to Midnight Mass. Dinner (the seven fishes, a family tradition) is on hold because Vinnie and his Polish wife Peony have not yet arrived.
Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents Stories @ The Playhouse: Wings Next Month Photo
Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents 'Stories @ The Playhouse: Wings' Next Month
Sierra Madre Playhouse presents the second event in a projected series, Stories @ The Playhouse on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The event consists of true personal storytelling.
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE CHRISTMAS GOAT Next Month Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE CHRISTMAS GOAT Next Month
Goat is disconsolate. There's a Nativity Scene being mounted for public display at Christmastime. Goat has been shut out of it because there was no goat present at the time of the historical Nativity. Goat's barnyard pal, Pig, has figured out a way for Goat to be the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) participant in the Christmas festivities this year. Can you guess what Pig has planned for Goat?

From This Author - Tracey Paleo

Tracey Paleo is a member of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.  

... (read more about this author)

Review: RADIO GOLF at A Noise WithinReview: RADIO GOLF at A Noise Within
November 2, 2022

There is a reason why August Wilson is one of the more prolifically produced playwrights in modern American theater. He just gets it. The same could be said for RADIO GOLF director Gregg T. Daniel.
Review: DESERT STORIES FOR LOST GIRLS at Latino Theatre Company In Association With Native Voices At The AutryReview: DESERT STORIES FOR LOST GIRLS at Latino Theatre Company In Association With Native Voices At The Autry
October 7, 2022

In this full-circle journey, for the women of DESERT STORIES FOR LOST GIRLS, for us the viewers, and for their future generations, there is the sense that healing is what life for all Native American women absolutely needs to be about.
Review: OKLAHOMA at Ahmanson TheatreReview: OKLAHOMA at Ahmanson Theatre
September 20, 2022

It seems everybody is having one of two reactions to Director Daniel Fish’s revival of OKLAHOMA! currently playing at the Ahmanson Theatre. But love it or hate it, so much of this update of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s acclaimed 1943 musical in which a farm girl is courted by two rival suitors, works.
Review: LAVENDER MEN at Skylight TheatreReview: LAVENDER MEN at Skylight Theatre
August 25, 2022

Taffeta’s dialog is often an attack on the audience rather than a composition about Lincoln.  A passive character study with a blow-horn built in so that you don’t doze off into your own fantasy about who she is and what SHE represents.
Review: ACROBUFFOS' AIR PLAY at The Broad StageReview: ACROBUFFOS' AIR PLAY at The Broad Stage
July 23, 2022

What did our critic think of ACROBUFFOS' AIR PLAY at The Broad Stage?ACROBUFFOS’ AIR PLAY tells its own story of friendship and fun with a little competition in between through fans and props. It is silly and tender, and one of the most beautiful performances you will ever see. 
share