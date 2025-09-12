Review: AM I ROXIE? at GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE

Now Playing through October 5, 2025
Roxana Ortega’s, one woman show, AM I ROXIE? is absolute magnificence. No need for lead-in or build-up. The statement is consummate fact.
Preview night stood on no ceremony whatsoever as Ortega delivered her Magnum Opus performance - an autobiographical, comedic lullaby to her Peruvian mother who lived her last years and died with Alzheimers. And nothing can prepare you for either her level of commitment to the profound sadness of the loss or the wisecracking, high-comic antics of a drama that resonates far beyond verbal description.
As an extra layer of simply awesome, this world premiere is directed by director/playwright Bernardo Cubria who brings his own keen insights to the rollick. Cubria maneuvers Ortega with the elegance of simplicity, showcasing the performer’s comic abilities and allowing her naturally big, open personality to fill the stage.
Production design and lighting are also honed to an elementary state which enhances the concept of storytelling without accoutrement. By this, we are allowed to immerse into the breadth of Ortega’s tragicomedy. Most of all, this allows every other character in the show, voiced by Ortega, to have a very full and almost corporeal life on stage.
Ortega is fiercely funny. But more than that, she draws on maturity gained through experience, joy and sadness. It is a long and unexpected journey with her mother. One she most often tries to avoid. The highs and lows take their emotional and psychological toll. But the culmination of it is something that lasts - for her and for us.
Beautifully written, AM I ROXIE? takes us on an epic expedition where Ortega must navigate chaos and sometimes brutal emotional self-sacrifice and more often than not - self-criticism. All the while facing her mother like a mirror to which both women become for each other in the most lucid moments.
AM I ROXIE? ’s depth is sublime. Couched in laughter and self-deprecation, the poetry, the relationships, the visions all slow-build to a pinnacle of triumph by the end of the story. Ortega, herself, the victor, dreamer, daughter and holder of pure exultation having been one with it.
VERY HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.
Previews: September 3, 2025 – September 10, 2025
Opening Night: September 11, 2025
Closing Night: October 5, 2025
Written & Performed by Roxana Ortega
Directed by Bernardo Cubría
PRODUCTION TEAM
Scenic Designer: Efren Delgadillo Jr.
Costume Designer: Jennifer Lynn Deck
Lighting Designer: Pablo Santiago
Sound Designer: Cricket S. Myers
Projection Designer: Yuki Izumihara
Composer: Arian Saleh
Spanish Translator: Bernardo Cubría
Production Stage Manager: Julian Olive
Assistant Stage Manager: Rebecca K. Hsia
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Monday, Tuesday No performance
Wednesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m.
Friday 8:00 p.m.
Saturday 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.
Sunday 2:00 p.m.
*Two performances will be captioned in Spanish: Friday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 5 at 2:00 p.m.
LOCATION:
Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
RUNTIME: 85 minutes, no intermission
WARNINGS: Theatrical Haze • Gunshot Sound Effects
Content Advisory: This production contains sexual content and profanity.
Age Recommendation: 12+
All Geffen Playhouse productions are intended for an adult audience; children under 10 years of age will not be admitted.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets currently priced at $36.00 - $139.00. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.
Photo by Jeff Lorch: Roxana Ortega in AM I ROXIE? at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Bernardo Cubría.
