Review: AM I ROXIE? at GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roxana Ortega’s, one woman show, AM I ROXIE? is absolute magnificence. No need for lead-in or build-up. The statement is consummate fact.

Preview night stood on no ceremony whatsoever as Ortega delivered her Magnum Opus performance - an autobiographical, comedic lullaby to her Peruvian mother who lived her last years and died with Alzheimers. And nothing can prepare you for either her level of commitment to the profound sadness of the loss or the wisecracking, high-comic antics of a drama that resonates far beyond verbal description.

As an extra layer of simply awesome, this world premiere is directed by director/playwright Bernardo Cubria who brings his own keen insights to the rollick. Cubria maneuvers Ortega with the elegance of simplicity, showcasing the performer’s comic abilities and allowing her naturally big, open personality to fill the stage.

Production design and lighting are also honed to an elementary state which enhances the concept of storytelling without accoutrement. By this, we are allowed to immerse into the breadth of Ortega’s tragicomedy. Most of all, this allows every other character in the show, voiced by Ortega, to have a very full and almost corporeal life on stage.

Ortega is fiercely funny. But more than that, she draws on maturity gained through experience, joy and sadness. It is a long and unexpected journey with her mother. One she most often tries to avoid. The highs and lows take their emotional and psychological toll. But the culmination of it is something that lasts - for her and for us.

Beautifully written, AM I ROXIE? takes us on an epic expedition where Ortega must navigate chaos and sometimes brutal emotional self-sacrifice and more often than not - self-criticism. All the while facing her mother like a mirror to which both women become for each other in the most lucid moments.

AM I ROXIE? ’s depth is sublime. Couched in laughter and self-deprecation, the poetry, the relationships, the visions all slow-build to a pinnacle of triumph by the end of the story. Ortega, herself, the victor, dreamer, daughter and holder of pure exultation having been one with it.

VERY HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.

Previews: September 3, 2025 – September 10, 2025

Opening Night: September 11, 2025

Closing Night: October 5, 2025

Written & Performed by Roxana Ortega

Directed by Bernardo Cubría

PRODUCTION TEAM

Scenic Designer: Efren Delgadillo Jr.

Costume Designer: Jennifer Lynn Deck

Lighting Designer: Pablo Santiago

Sound Designer: Cricket S. Myers

Projection Designer: Yuki Izumihara

Composer: Arian Saleh

Spanish Translator: Bernardo Cubría

Production Stage Manager: Julian Olive

Assistant Stage Manager: Rebecca K. Hsia

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Monday, Tuesday No performance

Wednesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m.

Friday 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 p.m.

*Two performances will be captioned in Spanish: Friday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 5 at 2:00 p.m.

LOCATION:

Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024﻿

RUNTIME: 85 minutes, no intermission

WARNINGS: Theatrical Haze • Gunshot Sound Effects

Content Advisory: This production contains sexual content and profanity.

Age Recommendation: 12+

All Geffen Playhouse productions are intended for an adult audience; children under 10 years of age will not be admitted.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets currently priced at $36.00 - $139.00. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Photo by Jeff Lorch: Roxana Ortega in AM I ROXIE? at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Bernardo Cubría.





Reader Reviews

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...