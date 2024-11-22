Retta Joins the Cast of FINAL RESTING PLACE At The Broadwater Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Retta (The Hit Man, Parks and Rec) has joined the cast of Final Resting Place. The performance will be at the Broadwater Theater Second Stage on Wednesday, December 4th at 7:30pm. MacLean's play, which is the winner of the International Centre for Women Playwrights Amy Oestreicher Award, will be read as a benefit for the non-profit Peace Over Violence.

The reading, directed by Ryan McRee (The Woman Is Perfected), features a cast including: Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, The Unicorn), Dale Dickey (Hell or High Water, Winter's Bone), Retta (Hit Man, Parks and Rec) Evangeline Edwards (Heroes of the Fourth Turning/Rogue Machine), Jackie Emerson (Chicago Med, Hunger Games), Jackie Harris Greenberg (Yes Man), Juliet Lopez (The Affair), Maliabeth Johnson (Mad Men, American Horror Story), Ali MacLean (Mr. Show, Lincoln Center), Alexandra Hellquist (On the Other Hand We're Happy), and more.

Final Resting Place is a theatrical event that gives a voice to women whose deaths are sensationalized, but whose stories often go untold. The play is a composite of monologues from women who have crossed paths with the same serial killer. Some are victims from beyond the grave, some are family left behind, and others are survivors who remain nameless while the killer has become a household name.

These gut-wrenching confessions are intertwined with a satirical, behind-the-scenes peek at a slasher movie franchise based on the murders. Soon the audience isn't able to tell fact from fiction. And that is exactly what Final Resting Place hopes to highlight. Our country's obsession with true crime, murder podcasts, and horror porn flicks has made the killing of women America's favorite pastime.

As a survivor of violence herself, MacLean uses her experiences, as well as her advocacy work at Peace Over Violence (where she is on the Advisory Board) as a catalyst for change. POV's mission is "Building healthy relationships, families and communities free from sexual, domestic and interpersonal violence."

Ali MacLean is an award-winning and published playwright, actor, director, and mental health advocate. She writes about trauma, adversity, and otherness, using comedy as a Trojan horse, and believes in theater for social change

Ali is published by Smith & Kraus, Nation, and Applause Books, and is the winner of the David Sedaris Writing Prize, Julie Harris Playwrights Award, John Gassner Award, SHE NYC Arts Best Play, and has finaled in over 60 competitions and/or workshopped with The O'Neill, Women's Playwriting UK, Citadel of Playwrights (Resident Artist), Orchard Project, TANK NYC, Parity Commission, Pegasus, Kitchen Dog, New American Voices, Garry Marshall New Works, Road Theatre, Creede Rep, Pipeline, 24 Hour Plays, Arcola Theatre UK, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Summer Salt, Playwrights Realm, The Lincoln Center, & more.

She has extensive film and TV credits, is an alumni of LaJolla Playhouse Conservatory, Writers For Writers fellowship, Women in Film fellowship, Stowe Story Labs, Sundance Kitchen, Imagine Impact Creators Network, RespectAbility, 1in4 Coalition Writers, Black Magic Collective, and is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Honor Roll, and a Teaching Artist for The Unusual Suspects.

Comments