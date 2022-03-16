Registration Deadline Approaching For 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival

The registration deadline for the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival is now approaching - artists and producers in the performing arts have until April 1, 2022 to register for the 12th annual festival which will take place this June. Artists may register after the April 1 deadline but their listing will not be included in the printed guide.

Registration for the festival consists of three steps: 1) creating a project on the festival website, 2) booking a venue within the festival's boundaries, and 3) paying the registration fee. Registration costs $300 for paid/ticketed and/or multi-performance shows, $175 for one-time performances and/or shows that are free, and $50 for educational events/workshops. Registration must be completed by April 1 to be included in the printed guide, but anyone interested in registering after April 1 can still participate and sell tickets through the festival website. More information about the registration process can be found here.

Those who wish to learn more about registration are encouraged to view the recording from the Town Hall event that took place on February 5 (click here to view the recording). Other workshops leading up to the festival will cover a variety of topics including budgeting, fundraising, accessibility, marketing, tech, and festival preparation/expectations. More information on upcoming workshops and events can be found here.

The festival is open-access and non-curated; any artistic group able to book a venue within the festival's boundaries may register. This year, all shows must present their work in the Hollywood Fringe Zone with tickets available for live, in-person audiences, but all shows will have the option to additionally present their work via livestream. Productions not local to Los Angeles can partner with a venue in the Hollywood Fringe Zone and present to a live audience via livestream. Participants can book a venue that is already signed up with Fringe, or bring their own venue - traditional theatre spaces as well as temporary or DIY spaces are encouraged. Participants seeking more information about the Fringe process can view the participant packet here.

Previews will run from June 2-7, followed by an Opening Night Party on June 8, and the official festival will run from June 9-26.

Key Dates for 2022 Festival:

April 1: Registration closes

June 2-7: Preview week

June 8: Opening night party

June 9-26: 12th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival

June 26: Awards/Closing night party

The Hollywood Fringe Festival needs volunteers throughout the year - anyone interested may learn more here. For more information or specific questions on the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, visit www.hollywoodfringe.org or contact the team at support@hollywoodfringe.org. Be sure to follow @hollywoodfringe on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the year.



The Hollywood Fringe Festival maintains a strong commitment to the health and safety of performers, staff and audience members, and is closely monitoring the local health and safety environment and guidelines. The current guidelines for participating artists can be found here. Festival policies and guidelines will be updated accordingly as the festival nears.

About The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community.

Participation in the Hollywood Fringe is completely open and uncensored. This free-for-all approach underlines the festival's mission to be a platform for artists without the barrier of a curating body. By opening the gates to anyone with a vision, the festival can exhibit the most diverse and cutting-edge points-of-view the world has to offer. Additionally, by creating an environment where artists must self-produce their work, the Fringe motivates its participants to cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurialism in the arts.



Learn more about the festival on HollywoodFringe.org.