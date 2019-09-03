ROCKIN' IN PARADISE To Support Anaheim Performing Arts Center Foundation

Ronn Goswick Entertainent has announced Rockin' in Paradise, a concert to support the Anaheim Performing Arts Center Foundation, on Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, at 8pm. Under the direction of 3-D Theatricals Ovation Award-winner T.J. Dawson with musical direction by Ovation Award-winner Gerald Sternbach, the show will feature some of the best entertainers Broadway and Hollywood have to offer. Executive producers are Norman Hames, Dr. Daniel Kantarovich, Dr. Howard Knohl, and Robert Sciortino.



Rockin' in Paradise will feature the extraordinary talents of APACF favorites Nita Whitaker (Ragtime) and Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Tour, NBC's The Voice), along with (in alphabetical order) Daniel Bellusci (Urinetown, The Fantasticks), Laura Dickinson (Phineas and Ferb, Sofia the First, Jake and the Never Land Pirates), Thomas Hobson (Ovation Award-winner for Ain't Misbehavin' at La Mirada Theatre, Nickelodeon's The Fresh Beat Band), Todd Hunter (The Groundlings), Joan Ryan (Ruthless, Little Shop of Horrors), and Ruth Williamson (Guys and Dolls, White Christmas). The evening will also feature silent and live auctions with celebrity auctioneer Judy Tenuta. Additional performers will be announced soon.



The Anaheim Performing Arts Center Foundation (APACF) is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization founded to build and maintain a state-of-the-art campus with exceptional performance and education facilities. With the goal of elevating the arts to an integral part of local culture, the Anaheim Performing Arts Center is on track to become the largest and most significant cultural development project in the history of Orange County. This $600 million enterprise, designed by Zoltan Pali of SPF: architects, will offer 700,000 square feet of the ultimate experience in theatre and the arts for an under-served community.



Early Bird ticket prices are $65 (general) and $100 (VIP, which include preferred seating, complimentary wine in a special commemorative glass, post-show reception with entertainment by a surprise musical star, and valet parking). Prices will increase to $75 and $125 on October 1. Tickets may be obtained online at https://aesbid.co/ELP/APACFRP19/ or by phone at (657) 549-0455.



Rockin' in Paradise will take place at Fox Pointe Manor, the home of Dr. Howard and Linda Knohl, located at 181 S. Cobblestone Lane in Anaheim, 92807. Gates open at 6pm and valet parking will be available.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You