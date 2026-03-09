SHOOTING STAR Extends Run at The Actors Company LA Due to Popular Demand

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to strong audience response and growing word of mouth, Shooting Star: A Rock & Roll Journey Through Cancer, the new play with music written by Joe Salazar, has extended its run for an additional weekend at The Actors Company LA. Originally scheduled for a limited engagement, the production will now continue through March 15, giving audiences one final opportunity to experience this heartfelt and uplifting story.

The extension includes three newly added performances:

Added Performances

Thursday, March 13 - 7:30 PM

Friday, March 14 - 7:30 PM

Final Performance - Saturday, March 15 - 1:00 PM

Presented in the intimate Other Space Theater at The Actors Company LA, Shooting Star has resonated deeply with audiences for its honesty, humor, and emotional power.

When a railroad worker is diagnosed with cancer, he, his wife, and his Best Friend face the fight ahead with grit, humor, and the soundtrack of classic rock & roll. Written by Joe Salazar, Shooting Star blends laughter, love, and loss into a deeply human story about resilience, friendship, and finding joy even in life's hardest moments.

Funny, heartfelt, and unapologetically real, the play celebrates the healing power of music and the strength of the human spirit.

The production stars Joe Salazar, Tamara Downs, Matthew Weinberg, and Brandy Lamkin, whose performances have been praised by audiences for their authenticity and emotional depth.

With its mix of humor, rock music, and raw honesty, Shooting Star offers an experience that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

With this extension, the production will conclude its run with a final performance on March 15 at 1:00 PM.

