LOS ANGELES WOMEN'S THEATRE FESTIVAL Returns For 33rd Annual Event

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 33rd Annual Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival will take place March 26 through March 29 under the theme “The Strength We Carry.” The festival, which has presented nearly 700 multicultural and multidisciplinary solo performers since its founding, remains the longest-running annual solo festival for women in Los Angeles.

The event will begin with the festival’s Annual Champagne Gala on March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Hollywood. Additional programming will continue March 27 through March 29 at Theatre 68 Arts Complex.

The opening-night event, titled “In Tribute To,” will be hosted by Ted Lange and Florence LaRue of The Fifth Dimension. The gala is directed by Fay Hauser-Price and will honor several artists for their contributions to the theatre community.

Gala Honorees

Carmen De Lavallade — Infinity Award

Diane Ladd — Infinity Award

Yvonne Farrow — Eternity Award

Vannia Ibarguen — Maverick Award

Andi Chapman — Integrity Award

TL Forsberg — Rainbow Award

Live performances during the gala will include Sarai Hicks performing For You; Sona Lewis presenting A Kathak Dance Celebration for Women; Christina Linhardt performing Habanera from Carmen; and Clarinda Ross presenting an excerpt from From My Grandmother’s Grandmother Unto Me.

March 27 – Theme: Rising Above

Hosted by caryn desai and Deborah Sharpe-Taylor, the program will feature Michelle Perdue performing Thrive, Victoria Boateng in The Drum Speaks, Alice Cutler presenting Inconceivable, and Lynne Jassem in Lynne Jassem Talks Tap.

March 28 – Theme: Breaking Free

Hosted by Jenny Cadena and Rosie Lee Hooks, this program includes Meagan Harris performing Lux: A Solo Show, Marissa Hahoney in SMILE, Micia Mosely presenting The Lesbian Lab: The Awakening of a Middle-Aged Black Lesbian, and Gio Quezada performing The Suitcase (La Maleto).

March 28 – Theme: Introspection

Hosted by Francesca Roberts and Clarinda Ross, the evening program will feature Ada Cheng in The Trouble with My Hair, Tangie Ambrose in Heaven Hi, and Fay Hauser-Price presenting A Poet Speaks.

March 29 – Theme: Relatively Speaking

Hosted by Ada Cheng and Lula Washington, performers include Karin Trachtenberg in My Mother Had Two Faces: Reflections on Beauty, Aging, and Acceptance, Rheagan Wallace presenting Stage Mama: From Child Star to Leading Lady, and Vicki Dello Joio performing It’s About Time.

March 29 – Theme: Mothers, Music, and Men

Hosted by Lisa Ruffin and Terrie Silverman, the festival’s closing program will feature Jovelyn Richards in She Cry Dem Blues, Mandy Williams performing The Funny Thing About Men, and Barbara Brownell presenting Finding My Light.

The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival was founded by Executive Producer Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed. The 2026 festival is directed by Fay Hauser-Price.

Tickets to the March 26 GALA are $60 each or $100 a pair (includes reception). Tickets to each of the weekend's other five shows are $30., with an Early Bird discount at $25. A VIP all access pass for the entire weekend is $150. Group sales (10+) for the GALA, $45.

Tickets to the GALA can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-tribute-to-champagne-gala-and-awards-ceremony-tickets-1981542512998

Tickets to the other five shows can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-strength-we-carry-lawtfs-33rd-annual-solo-festival-tickets-1982468591925