RENT Announces Digital Lottery At The Dolby Theatre

Broadway in Hollywood today announced a digital lottery for RENT at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, for all 8 performances between April 12 - 17, 2022.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $20 each, plus fees. The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

The first RENT lottery will open at 10:00 AM Sunday, April 10 for the first performance on Tuesday, April 12. Complete details below.

HOW & WHEN TO ENTER

Fans may enter the RENT digital lottery by visiting www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Lottery.

The lottery will open 2 days prior to each performance at 10:00AM

The lottery will close 1 day prior to each performance at 11:00AM

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

HOW DO I GET MY TICKETS IF I WIN?

Winners will be notified shortly after the lottery closes

Winners will have 2 hours to pay for their tickets online via the link in their winner notification email or the lottery website using the check status feature

All lottery tickets will be available for pickup at the Dolby Theatre box office beginning 2 hours prior to curtain. Valid photo ID matching the name on the entry must be presented

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

Tickets are non-transferable.

Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases.

Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

All sales final - no refunds or exchanges.

Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for RENT are on sale for all 8 performances April 12 - 17, 2022. There is a maximum purchase limit of fourteen (14) tickets per household for the engagement. Prices start at $39. Tickets may be purchased at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Rent2022 and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787, or at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office (see below). To inquire about groups of 10 or more, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups.

Read our most current Safe and Clean Policies regarding patron COVID safety while attending our shows at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SafeAndClean.

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.

Tours of RENT have crisscrossed the country almost continuously since 1996, with the latest tour alone playing 5 countries, 237 cities, and 1,005 performances. RENT received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical has been translated into every major language and has been performed in 27 countries across six continents.

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 25th Anniversary Tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography) and Angela Wendt (Costume Design) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), Dave Pepin (Music Supervisor), Owen Johnston (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

The RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is produced by Work Light Productions, whose other touring productions this season include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar, a new production of An Officer and a Gentleman, and the First National tour of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations.

For more information, visit: www.rentontour.net.