REMEMBERING THE FUTURE Will Now Open July 23 At Odyssey Theatre

Sweet Talk Productions has announced new preview and opening dates for the world premiere of Remembering the Future, an existential comedy by Peter Lefcourt. Produced by Racquel Lehrman, Theatre Planners, and directed by Terri Hanauer, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) two-time Emmy Award-winner Michael Corbett, Fatima El-Bashir (Nick Musleh's Love's Labours Lost), David Jahn (General Hospital), Andrew Neaves (The Upshaws on Netflix), and Tarina Pouncy (Fountain Theatre's Human Interest Story, Rogue Machine's Les Blancs). There will now be three previews on Saturday, July 16, at 8pm; Sunday, July 17, at 2pm; and Friday, July 22, at 8pm; and opening will be on Saturday, July 23, at 8pm. The run will continue with performances Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm through August 21.



What would your 18-year-old self say to your 58-year-old self if it had the opportunity? How would that person judge the life you are living? This question hangs over Lefcourt's world premiere comedy that deals with love, life, and the tinted prism of memory. Two sets of actors, representing the same couple at two different ages, meet for dinner after not seeing each other for nearly 40 years. There's a lot of water under the bridge with both having unresolved feelings about the past. Is it too late to change direction? Can they? Should they?



Scenic design is by Ulyana Chava, lighting design is by Gavan Wyrick, sound design is by Alysha Bermudez, projection design is by Nick Santiago, and properties designer is Jenine MacDonald. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA. Associate producer is Misha Riley, Theatre Planners, and the production stage manager is Roella Dellosa.



Michael Corbett is a two-time Emmy Award-winner whose Broadway credits include Nefertiti, Grease, and Come Back Little Sheba with Shirley Knight. Off-Broadway work includes The Matinee Kids and Bread and Circus. LA theatre credits include Catch Me If You Can, Love Letters, Dying for Laughs, and Night Club Confidential. Best known for his 17-year run on daytime dramas Young and the Restless (CBS), Search for Tomorrow (NBC), and Ryan's Hope (ABC). Films include Baz Luhrmann's Romeo and Juliet and The Whole Wide World.



Fatima El-Bashir trained at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy from age 10, attended New Roads School, and received a full scholarship to the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Ray Bolger Musical Theater Program. She has toured internationally and originated lead roles in four world premiere musicals. Film credits include Nick Musleh's Love's Labours Lost, Johnny Ray Gill's W.A.L.L.D., and the upcoming feature Better Half.



David Jahn is a Groundlings main company alumnus, still performing in the wildly popular Beverly Winwood Showcase and his latest solo effort, Fill Your Hole. He is a series regular on My Big Fat Obnoxious Boss (FOX) and currently portrays D.A. Richard Sheridan on General Hospital. Film credits include A Patient Man, Outside, The Package, Men Women and Children, Thank You for Smoking, Neverland, and Straight Jacket. Television credits include recurring roles on Mobbed, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Running with Scissors, as well as appearances on All American, The Morning Show, Arrested Development, Black-ish, The Comeback, Bad Judge, Modern Family, and Cougar Town. LA theatre credits include Blueprint for Paradise, Is There Sex After Marriage?, and Dandelion Wine.



Andrew Neaves graduated with his BFA in Acting from the University of Southern California in 2021. His most recent stage appearance was as Kilroy in Tennessee Williams' Camino Real. He is featured in the upcoming season of The Upshaws on Netflix.



Tarina Pouncy's theatre credits include Human Interest Story (Fountain Theatre), Vendetta Chrome (Coeurage Theatre Company), Les Blancs (Rogue Machine), A Raisin in the Sun (Ruskin Group Theatre), and The Old Settler (International City Theatre), for which she won an NAACP Theatre Award. Film and TV credits include A Hard Problem, Of the Devil, 9-1-1: Lone Star, NCIS, S.W.A.T., and Queen Sugar. She can also be heard on the Shondaland scripted podcast #MATTER on iHeartRadio.



Playwright Peter Lefcourt has worked in television, film, and theatre, with many of his plays produced locally and nationally, including Sweet Talk, La Ronde de Lunch, Mutually Assured Destruction, The Death of Leon Trotsky: A Comedy, The Way You Look Tonight, Café Society, and The Death and Life of Mary Jo Kopechne. He is the author of eight published novels - The Deal, The Dreyfus Affair, Di & I, Abbreviating Ernie, The Woody, Eleven Karens, The Manhattan Beach Project, and Purgatory Gardens. The Deal was adapted as a movie in 2008. His television career spans more than 30 years, and he won an Emmy Award as a writer/producer. Notable credits include Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Our Family Honor, Studio 5B, Due South, Beggars & Choosers, Karen Sisco, and Desperate Housewives. Among his longform TV credits are Cracked Up, The Women of Windsor, Fine Things, and the miniseries Monte Carlo.



Director Terri Hanauer has worked in the United States and Canada as an actress in film, television, commercials, and theatre. Stage directing credits include The Death and Life of Mary Jo Kopechne, The Way You Look Tonight, Mutually Assured Destruction, The Assassination of Leon Trotsky: A Comedy, Drama Queens from Hell, Café Society, Father, Son and Holy Coach, and Collected Stories (all at the Odyssey Theatre); April, May & June (Theatre 40), The Trip Back Down (Whitefire Theatre), Mutant Olive (Beverly Hills Playhouse, Lounge Theatre), and La Ronde de Lunch (Katselas Theatre Company), among others. Film and TV directing credits include Recycling Flo, Sweet Talk, Smothered (Amazon Prime), and Zane's Chronicles (HBO/After Dark).



Admission is $20 for the previews on Saturday, July 16, Sunday, July 17, and Friday, July 22, and $25 for regular performances. Tickets are available online at www.OnStage411.com/Future or by phone at (310) 477-2055, ext. 2. Proof of covid vaccination will be required for admittance and masks must always be worn indoors. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles, 90025. Valet parking is available.