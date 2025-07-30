REDCAT to Present Sharon Chohi Kim's MURMURATIONS in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 12, 2025, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, will present performing artist and composer Sharon Chohi Kim's most recent project, Murmurations.



Sharon Chohi Kim premieres a performance inspired by murmurations—meaning both spontaneous flocks of starlings and a collection of low, continuous sounds. Drawing on the intelligence of decentralized and adaptive systems in nature—such as mushroom spores and moss—this performance is a meditation on shape-shifting and collective intelligence. Bodies resonate in a responsive negotiation of sound and movement, while film and video projections designed by Jennifer Bewerse layered throughout the theater evoke the textures and behaviors of organic systems. Both composing and performing in the work, Kim remixes live, soaring vocals with electronics, accompanied by choreography by Stephanie Zalatel.



ABOUT THE ARTIST

Sharon Chohi Kim is a performing artist and composer working at the intersection of immersive experimental opera, performance art, improvisation, sound art, and site-specific activation through movement and voice. She has recently premiered new work at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, and in Diasporic Refractions, a program by LA Phil Insight in collaboration with GYOPO.

Chohi has performed with a wide range of institutions and ensembles, including the Getty Center, LA Philharmonic, Hammer Museum, Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Industry, Long Beach Opera, Wild Up, Human Resources LA, Getty Villa, the Broad, REDCAT, LA Master Chorale, Berggruen Institute, Hollywood Bowl, LA Opera, Epoch Gallery, Four Larks, and HEX—staging works in tunnels, gardens, and even in water.