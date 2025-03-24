REDCAT Presents Ravi Coltrane In Special Evening Of Jazz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



REDCAT will present a night of music with GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist, bandleader, composer, and CalArts alum Ravi Coltrane (Music BFA 90) on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 8:30 pm.

This highly anticipated concert marks the capstone event of Coltrane's tenure as the Charlie Haden Artist in Residence at The Herb Alpert School of Music at California Institute of the Arts (CalArts).

A masterful artist known for his strikingly original sound and deep reverence for jazz history, Coltrane will be joined by his New York-based quartet: Adam Rogers on guitar, Scott Colley (Music BFA 88, himself a former Haden resident) on bass, and Jeff “Tain” Watts on drums. Together, they will present an evening of boundary-pushing improvisation and soulful jazz, reflecting both Coltrane's singular artistry and the visionary spirit of his mentor—bassist, composer, and educator Charlie Haden.

As the Charlie Haden Artist in Residence, Coltrane follows in the footsteps of some of the most venerable jazz artists who have participated in the residency, which honors Haden's legacy as founder of CalArts' esteemed Jazz program. The residency invites prominent musicians to CalArts' campus to engage with students and faculty, sharing their unique approaches to jazz and improvisation. The list of past residents includes Joe Lovano, Carla Bley and Steve Swallow, Antonio Sánchez, Geri Allen, and the aforementioned Colley, among others.

The REDCAT concert is presented in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based Hammer Museum's current exhibition, Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal, an inspiring tribute to Ravi Coltrane's mother and her profound contributions to music and spirituality. Part of a larger initiative, The Year of Alice, this partnership with the John and Alice Coltrane Home celebrates the enduring influence of one of the most transcendent figures in jazz.

As a defining force in the dynamic music landscape of Los Angeles, Ravi Coltrane brings a rich and powerful musical experience that is not to be missed—an essential event for both CalArts and the broader LA music scene. Whether attending in person at REDCAT or joining virtually via live stream, audiences will witness an evening of musical exploration and innovation at the highest level.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Ravi Coltrane is a critically acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist, bandleader, and composer. The second son of noted jazz artists John Coltrane and Alice Coltrane, he was named after Indian sitar legend Ravi Shankar. He was raised in Los Angeles where his family moved after his father's death in 1967. His mother, Alice Coltrane, was a significant influence on Ravi and it was he who encouraged her to return to performance and the recording studio after a long absence. Subsequently, Ravi produced and played on Alice Coltrane's powerful recording “Translinear Light” (2004).

Ravi has released six albums as a leader, as well as recordings with Elvin Jones, Terence Blanchard, Kenny Baron, Steve Coleman, McCoy Tyner, Jack DeJohnette, Matt Garrison, Jeff “Tain” Watts, Geri Allen, Joanne Brackeem, and The Blue Note 7, among others.

