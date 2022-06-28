RAINBOW GIRLS DETECTIVE AGENCY to be Presented At Open-Door Playhouse in July

Christmas time is approaching, and half-siblings Poppy and Faith, are the two young women called the Rainbow Girls. Despite their own romantic troubles, their main concern is for their vibrant, smart, pretty mom. Twice divorced, she still dreams wistfully about her first love, the man she calls The Poet. The Girls are determined not to let another Christmas pass without their mother having romance in her life. So, the Rainbow Girls Detective Agency sets about looking for The Poet....and thry find him! The thing is, he's now a troubled ex-convict who's not all that eager to get back with the Suzy he lost all those years ago.

Can the Rainbow Girls Detective Agency possibly brings these two soulmates back together again?

This play is being presented in two parts by Open-Door Playhouse., a podcast created to introduce new plays, new writers, and a wealth of unknown talent. Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse brings plays to the airwaves, in response to the fact that theatres were shuttered all over the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving playwrights with nowhere to produce their plays. Open-Door Playhouse supports new and emerging writers. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented 65 new short plays, with no limit in sight.

Matthew Mendoza is the playwright. An incarcerated artist, he juries prison writing for Evening Street Review. His previous plays include Freedom Feather and What's Prison Like. He has won awards from American Short Fiction and PEN America.

Bernadette Armstrong directs. Her own plays include The reading Group (LA Weekly Pick of the Week), Simple Lives (Valley Theatre Award nominee), Custody, and more.

The cast of Rainbow Girls Detective Agency includes Robert Pollock, Gena Kay, Barika Croom, and Ayla Rose Barreau.

Producer: Open-Door Playhouse. Sound engineer: David Peters. Recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA. Sound Effects provided by AudioJungle, music from Karaoke Version.

Starting July 27, 2022, you can access the podcast of part one of Rainbow Girls Detective Agency.at the Open-Door Playhouse website, where you can also find an archive of 65 previous podcasts, fresh new writing and skilled audio performances and directing. Part 2 of Rainbow Girls Detective Agency will be available starting August 6.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org