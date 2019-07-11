RAGTIME Extends Through August 11 At Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is delighted to announce that we will be extending the sold-out run of Ragtime: The Musical. Based on the novel Ragtime by E. L. Doctorow, Ragtime: The Musical is written by Terrence McNally, and composed by Stephen Flaherty with lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. This production is directed by Casey Stangl, with choreography by Kelly Todd, and music direction by Robyn Manion. Ragtime: The Musical will now run for an additional two weeks through August 11th on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Famous historical characters and a rich score propel Ragtime through a spectacular re-creation of turn-of-the-20th-century New York. Based on E.L. Doctorow's acclaimed novel, this 13-time Tony-nominated musical paints a nostalgic and powerful portrait of three people - a stifled married woman from the upper classes, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young musician from Harlem - whose fates become unexpectedly intertwined. With music and lyrics by the Tony Award-winning team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the show boasts a Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally and such memorable songs as "Getting Ready Rag," "Wheels of a Dream," "Till We Reach That Day" and "Make Them Hear You."

NOTE: Contains mature themes and strong language.

"The play has so much resonance in our world today," said director Casey Stangl. "The immigrant experience, the decaying of the American Dream, the intense divisions between groups, races, genders- all these themes are explored in a piece with a glorious score and fascinating characters."

The Executive Producers for this production are Sophie & Larry Cripe and Rachelle Menaker & Eddie Schuller. Bette & Wylie Aitken are the Season Producers and for the entire 2019 Season.





