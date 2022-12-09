Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Preview & Opening Dates Announced for TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum

“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” is a stunning and seminal play that delves into the long-simmering tensions that set the stage for the L.A. Riots

Dec. 09, 2022  
Preview & Opening Dates Announced for TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum

"Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" is coming to Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Previews begin March 8. Opens March 15. Through April 9, 2023.

"Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" draws on more than 300 interviews with politicians, activists, police, jurors, shopkeepers and countless other Los Angelenos to explore the uprising sparked by the acquittal of the men charged in the Rodney King police brutality case. A powerful piece of living record and one of the most important works in the history of the Taper, "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" is a stunning and seminal play that delves into the long-simmering tensions that set the stage for the L.A. Riots and the devastating human impact of those five days of uprising.

Previews begin March 8. Opens March 15. Through April 9, 2023.

TICKET INFO:

Ticket Prices: $35 - $120 (Ticket prices are subject to change.)

Single tickets go on sale on December 14, 2022 and will be available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 628-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles).

Groups: (213) 972-7231. Deaf, hard of hearing and/or have low vision community: For more information, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/ACCESS.

LOCATION:

Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum
135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A., CA 90012



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Interview: Melissa Errico Joyously Radiating Her EVERGREEN HOLIDAY At Feinsteins @ Vitello Photo
Interview: Melissa Errico Joyously Radiating Her EVERGREEN HOLIDAY At Feinstein's @ Vitello's
Fresh from her Carnegie Hall debut last month, Tony-award nominee Melissa Errico brings her holiday show Evergreen Holiday to Feinstein’s at Vitello’s December 21st and 22nd. Accompanied by a jazz trio led by Randy Waldman, Melissa’s special guest Jon Lovitz will join in on the storytelling that has made Melissa a favorite New York Times contributor.
The Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USC Photo
The Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USC
Visions and Voices, USC's premiere arts and humanities program, will present the Gibney Company on Friday, January 20, 2023. The world-class, New York-based contemporary dance company's performance at historic Bovard Auditorium is free and open to the public.
El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays! Photo
El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!
El Portal Theatre presents three special shows to celebrate the holidays onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.
Free CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman An Photo
Free CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LA
Free three hour character transformation workshops with world renown acting teacher Giles Foreman will be held in person in New York City and Los Angeles. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USCThe Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USC
December 8, 2022

Visions and Voices, USC's premiere arts and humanities program, will present the Gibney Company on Friday, January 20, 2023. The world-class, New York-based contemporary dance company's performance at historic Bovard Auditorium is free and open to the public.
El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!
December 7, 2022

El Portal Theatre presents three special shows to celebrate the holidays onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.
Free CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LAFree CHARACTER TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOPS: With World Renown Acting Teacher Giles Foreman Announced In NYC And LA
December 7, 2022

Free three hour character transformation workshops with world renown acting teacher Giles Foreman will be held in person in New York City and Los Angeles. 
Langson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKINGLangson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKING
December 7, 2022

UCI Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art (Langson IMCA) is presenting The Bruton Sisters: Modernism in the Making, a new exhibition organized by guest curator Wendy Van Wyck Good.
World Premiere of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD & More Announced for East West Players 57th Anniversary SeasonWorld Premiere of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD & More Announced for East West Players 57th Anniversary Season
December 7, 2022

East West Players, the nation’s longest-running Asian American theater and the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, is launching its 57th anniversary season.
share