Preview & Opening Dates Announced for TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum

"Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" is coming to Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Previews begin March 8. Opens March 15. Through April 9, 2023.

"Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" draws on more than 300 interviews with politicians, activists, police, jurors, shopkeepers and countless other Los Angelenos to explore the uprising sparked by the acquittal of the men charged in the Rodney King police brutality case. A powerful piece of living record and one of the most important works in the history of the Taper, "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" is a stunning and seminal play that delves into the long-simmering tensions that set the stage for the L.A. Riots and the devastating human impact of those five days of uprising.

TICKET INFO:

Ticket Prices: $35 - $120 (Ticket prices are subject to change.)

Single tickets go on sale on December 14, 2022 and will be available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 628-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles).

Groups: (213) 972-7231. Deaf, hard of hearing and/or have low vision community: For more information, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/ACCESS.

LOCATION:

Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A., CA 90012