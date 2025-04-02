Plethos Productions Expands Stagecraft Camp With First-Ever Teen Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Plethos Productions has an expansion of its highly popular Stagecraft Camp: for the first time ever, high school students will have their own summer camp experience as Plethos widens its beloved summer theatre program to include a teen-exclusive session.

After years of providing theatre education to younger age groups, this summer marks a milestone as Plethos introduces a program specifically designed for teens to develop their singing, acting, dancing, and stage design skills.

Since its inception, Plethos Productions has been committed to making performing arts accessible, inclusive, and community-focused, with Stagecraft Camp being a staple of its mission. Plethos offers a welcoming space for young students not just to learn the fundamentals of theatre, but also build their self-confidence and connect with their peer groups. Now, with a growing demand for creative outlets for teens, the company is answering the call with an expanded program tailored specifically for high school-aged participants.

Set in the beautiful Heirloom East Bay, a working farm in Hayward, Stagecraft Camp is more than just a theatre program—it's a unique summer adventure. Teens will bring fairy-tale characters to life as they rehearse and then publicly perform Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical Into the Woods. They'll gain confidence through performance, while also getting to enjoy hands-on activities like feeding goats and collecting farm-fresh eggs between scenes.

Plethos Productions has been a champion of community-driven, accessible performing arts since 2017, engaging thousands of people in the East Bay through innovative theatre experiences. The addition of a teen Stagecraft Camp is an exciting next step in providing more opportunities for young artists to grow, learn, and shine on stage.

Stagecraft Camp is Mon-Fri, June 9-20th from 10am-4pm with performances Fri-Sun, June 20-22 at 6pm. Open for Enrollment now until May 1! Secure your spot before they fill up, register at http://plethos.org.

Comments