Playhouse West Presents GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse West has announced their next production,Â Gruesome Playground InjuriesÂ by Rajiv Joseph.Â This dark comedy will be directed by Wolfgang Bodison and is scheduled to run February 15 â€“ March 2, 2025.

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.Â Â The playwright highlights the complexity of life, reminding us that it becomes slightly easier with someone by our side.

Tickets are on sale now at:Â Â www.onstage411.com/gpi

Â

Â

Â

Comments