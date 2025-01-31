News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Playhouse West Presents GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES This Month

This dark comedy will be directed by Wolfgang Bodison and is scheduled to run February 15 â€“ March 2, 2025.

By: Jan. 31, 2025
Playhouse West Presents GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES This Month Image
Playhouse West has announced their next production,Â Gruesome Playground InjuriesÂ by Rajiv Joseph.Â This dark comedy will be directed by Wolfgang Bodison and is scheduled to run February 15 â€“ March 2, 2025.

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.Â Â The playwright highlights the complexity of life, reminding us that it becomes slightly easier with someone by our side.

Tickets are on sale now at:Â Â www.onstage411.com/gpi

