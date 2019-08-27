Pink Martini Just Added To Pacific Symphony's 2019-20 Pops Series

After standing ovations and shouts of "Bravo!" during their last visit in 2017, Pink Martini once again joins Pacific Symphony with their rollicking, around-the world musical adventure. Pink Martini is part big band, part classical ensemble, part salsa troupe and all fun!

The energetic and enthusiastic "little orchestra" finds its musical inspiration from cultures around the world, easily jumping from genres like pop, jazz and classical to establish its own unique blend of music. Formed in Portland, Ore., the 12-member ensemble has been a popular favorite in many countries for more than a decade with its revitalization of vintage Big Band sound, in combination with 1940s jazz, cross-cultural rhythms and much more! Pink Martini will join Pacific Symphony in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

This exciting addition to Pacific Symphony's Pops series takes place Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $40, and are available at www.PacificSymphony.org or (714) 755-5799.

Artists, programs, prices and dates are subject to change.





