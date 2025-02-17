Photos: THE SPHERE OF FIXED STARS IN THE HEAVENS Opens in North Hollywood

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Party of the First Part, Laurie Goulding, and Bespoke Plays have announced a new production of The Sphere of Fixed Stars in the Heavens written and directed by J. Holtham. Check out photos from the show below!

Featuring Tiffany Smith and VonDexter Montegut II, the show returns home to North Hollywood following its critically acclaimed run in the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. There will be nine performances only at Theatre 68 Arts Complex (The Rosalie), 5112 Lankershim Boulevard, in the NoHo Arts District. Performances are now underway, and run through February 23.

On a rooftop in North Hollywood, Owen and Elodie meet at a friend's birthday party. Then they meet again. And again. And again. They get to know each other, learn about each other, and maybe start to like each other. Again. And again. And again. For both, this one encounter challenges what they know about love, desire, hope, and time. They discover that nothing lasts forever ... except for the things that do.

This production will feature new scenes, set design by Amanda Knehans, costume design by Wren Witting, lighting design by Jack Kelly, and sound design by James Ingram. Fiona Cumming is stage manager.

Photo Credit: J. Holtham

Comments