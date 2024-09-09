Photos: Sara Porkalob Performs DRAGON LADY at Geffen Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released for Dragon Lady at Geffen Playhouse, written and performed by Sara Porkalob. Performances will run September 12, 2024 - October 6, 2024. Check out the photos below!

On the eve of her 60th birthday, Maria Porkalob Sr. fires up her new karaoke machine to regale her granddaughter Sara with her astonishing life story. As a lounge singer who escaped a gangster-controlled nightclub in Manila to become a free-range mother of five in the United States, Maria is a matriarch not to be trifled with.

Broadway star and storyteller Sara Porkalob embodies dozens of characters in a trigenerational tour-de-force performance that fuses killer karaoke with laugh-out-loud comedy to tell her family’s incredible origin story.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch.

Comments

