Photos: SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM Opens at the Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is welcoming you back to see Denny and the Dreamers perform all your favorite songs from the '50s and '60s in SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM, written and created by Roger Bean, musical direction by Nick Guerrero with direction & choreography by Jonathan Van Dyke.

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM opened on Sunday, October 17 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Hey cool cats! Take a trip to Springfield and meet the Crooning Crabcakes as they prepare to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest and realize their dreams of making it to the big time! The '60s hits say it all: "Fools Fall in Love," "Tears on my Pillow," "Runaround Sue," "Earth Angel," "Stay," "Unchained Melody," "Lonely Teardrops," and "The Glory of Love." This delightful, award-winning jukebox musical, written and created by Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wonderettes), will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering- let's hear it for the boys!

Tickets range from $51 - $101 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.