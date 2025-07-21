Photos: Ryan O’Connor-Helmed MENAGE A QUATRE at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre

MÉNAGE À QUATRE will perform through Sunday, August 17 at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Sweet Talk Productions is presenting a world premiere play, MÉNAGE À QUATRE, written by Peter Lefcourt and directed by Ryan O’Connor. See photos here!
This witty, fast-paced world premiere comedy set in Los Angeles, involves two married couples - Gary and Jeannie, and Reuben and Meg - whose long-time friendship implodes when Gary, acting on a gnawing suspicion that Jeannie is having an affair, hires an eccentric private detective named Ezra Pound (no relation), who discovers that Jeannie is indeed having an affair, and it happens to be with his Best Friend, Reuben. In an attempt to deal with the fallout, they come up with a novel solution which they hope will salvage their friendship and their marriages…and of course, major shit hits the fan.
Photo credit: Frank Ishman
Carly J. Casey, Jeremy S. Walker, Sarah Wolter and Matthew Downs
Jeremy S. Walker and Daniel Montgomery
Carly J. Casey and Matthew Downs
Matthew Downs and Jeremy S. Walker
Carly J. Casey, Matthew Downs, Jeremy S. Walker and Sarah Wolter
Sarah Wolter and Daniel Montgomery
Jeremy S. Walker, Carly J. Casey, Sarah Wolter and Matthew Downs
Carly J. Casey and Jeremy S. Walker
Matthew Downs and Carly J. Casey
Sarah Wolter and jeremy S. Walker
Jeremy S. Walker, Carly J. Casey, Sarah Wolter and Matthew Downs
Daniel Montgormery, Matthew Downs, Sarah Wolter, Jeremy S. Walker and Carly J. Casey
