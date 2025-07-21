Photos: Ryan O’Connor-Helmed MENAGE A QUATRE at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sweet Talk Productions is presenting a world premiere play, MÉNAGE À QUATRE, written by Peter Lefcourt and directed by Ryan O’Connor. See photos here!

MÉNAGE À QUATRE will perform through Sunday, August 17 at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

This witty, fast-paced world premiere comedy set in Los Angeles, involves two married couples - Gary and Jeannie, and Reuben and Meg - whose long-time friendship implodes when Gary, acting on a gnawing suspicion that Jeannie is having an affair, hires an eccentric private detective named Ezra Pound (no relation), who discovers that Jeannie is indeed having an affair, and it happens to be with his Best Friend, Reuben. In an attempt to deal with the fallout, they come up with a novel solution which they hope will salvage their friendship and their marriages…and of course, major shit hits the fan.