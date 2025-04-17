Photos: Meet the Cast of URINETOWN At Kentwood Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentwood Players to present Tony Award-winning Urinetown The Musical (music by Mark Hollman, lyrics by Mark Hollman and Greg Kotis, book by Greg Kotis) opening Friday, May 9 at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045.

This production is directed by Gryphon Seveney, with musical direction by Stephen Amundson and choreography by Alison Boole. The producers are Jeremy Palmer and Charles Keppler. Urinetown The Musical is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, New York.

Performance dates are Friday, May 9 through Saturday, June 7, 2025. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on May 17 and continue through the rest of the run. There will be no performances Memorial Day weekend, May 23 through 25.

Featured in the cast are Elizabeth Bouton-Summerer, Caitlin Callahan, Ryan Chen, Katie Cox, Connor Ewart, Marty Feldman, Samuel Goldman, Melanie Goldstein, Allegra Greenawalt, Kelly Gresalfi, Genesis Kaeo, Yas Modares Ghasiri, Aryn Nemiroff, William Ochoa, Richard Osborn, Samantha Paladini, Lyndsay Palmer, Zach Troutman, Nick Unquera, and Beth Villaruz.

In a dystopian future ravaged by drought, private toilets are outlawed, and the tyrannical Urine Good Company controls all public restrooms, charging exorbitant fees for their use. Imagine a world where even going is a privilege. But, when young Bobby Strong leads a revolution against the U.G.C., he ignites a battle not just for free sanitation, but for human dignity itself. With its

infectious score, razor-sharp wit, and a healthy dose of Brechtian irony, Urinetown skewers corporate greed, political corruption, and the very nature of musical theater, all while leaving you in stitches. This isn't your typical song-and-dance show; it's a bold, brash, and brilliantly subversive experience that will leave you thinking – and laughing – long after the curtain call. Get ready to be amazed, amused, and maybe just a little bit disgusted.

Reserved seats are $30 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310)645-5156. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office.

Photo Credit: Lauryn Muraida

Nick Unquera, Richard Osborn, Elizabeth Bouton Summerer

Richard Osborn, Elizabeth Bouton Summerer

Elizabeth Boulton Summerer

Nick Unquera

Elizabeth Bouton Summerer

Comments