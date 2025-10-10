Photos: Latino Theater Company’s MASCOGOS Explores Untold Stories of Mexico’s Underground Railroad

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now in previews, Mascogos—a bold, historical sci-fi drama by Miranda González—will officially open this Saturday night at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Check out the production photos below.

Commissioned and produced by Latino Theater Company, the production shines a light on a little-known chapter of history: the Black Seminoles who escaped enslavement in the American South to settle in northern Mexico.

The Mascogos (pronounced “Mahs-KO-gohs”) are descendants of these Black Seminoles. In the play, 18-year-old Jamari (Rogelio Douglas III) battles an unknown illness that transports him through space and time—from 1864 Mexico to present-day Chicago’s West Side. Lost between worlds, Jamari and his family—his cousin Gechu (Rama Orleans-Lindsay), Mama Luz (Monte Escalante), and Padre Jose (Lakin Valdez)—search for meaning as they try to break the generational cycles that bind them. The cast also features Stephanie Hoston and Sam Macias.

Performances of Mascogos run through November 9 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. For tickets and more information, visit latinotheaterco.org.

Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes Photography

