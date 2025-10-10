 tracker
Photos: Latino Theater Company’s MASCOGOS Explores Untold Stories of Mexico’s Underground Railroad

Opens Saturday, October 12 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Now in previews, Mascogos—a bold, historical sci-fi drama by Miranda González—will officially open this Saturday night at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Check out the production photos below.

Commissioned and produced by Latino Theater Company, the production shines a light on a little-known chapter of history: the Black Seminoles who escaped enslavement in the American South to settle in northern Mexico.

The Mascogos (pronounced “Mahs-KO-gohs”) are descendants of these Black Seminoles. In the play, 18-year-old Jamari (Rogelio Douglas III) battles an unknown illness that transports him through space and time—from 1864 Mexico to present-day Chicago’s West Side. Lost between worlds, Jamari and his family—his cousin Gechu (Rama Orleans-Lindsay), Mama Luz (Monte Escalante), and Padre Jose (Lakin Valdez)—search for meaning as they try to break the generational cycles that bind them. The cast also features Stephanie Hoston and Sam Macias.

Performances of Mascogos run through November 9 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. For tickets and more information, visit latinotheaterco.org.

Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes Photography

Center: Rama Orleans-Lindsay and Rogelio Douglas III
Center: Rama Orleans-Lindsay and Rogelio Douglas III

Rogelio Douglas III
Rogelio Douglas III

Rogelio Douglas III and Monte Escalante
Rogelio Douglas III and Monte Escalante

Rogelio Douglas III and Rama Orleans-Lindsay
Rogelio Douglas III and Rama Orleans-Lindsay

Rogelio Douglas III and Rama Orleans-Lindsay
Rogelio Douglas III and Rama Orleans-Lindsay

Monte Escalante, Lakin Valdez and Rogelio Douglas III
Monte Escalante, Lakin Valdez and Rogelio Douglas III

Monte Escalante, Lakin Valdez and Rogelio Douglas III
Monte Escalante, Lakin Valdez and Rogelio Douglas III

Rogelio Douglas III and Lakin Valdez
Rogelio Douglas III and Lakin Valdez

Lakin Valdez and Rogelio Douglas III
Lakin Valdez and Rogelio Douglas III

Rogelio Douglas III and Lakin Valdez
Rogelio Douglas III and Lakin Valdez

Rogelio Douglas III, Monte Escalante, and Rama Orleans-Lindsay
Rogelio Douglas III, Monte Escalante, and Rama Orleans-Lindsay

Rama Orleans-Lindsay and Rogelio Douglas III
Rama Orleans-Lindsay and Rogelio Douglas III

Rogelio Douglas III and Lakin Valdez
Rogelio Douglas III and Lakin Valdez

Monte Escalante and Lakin Valdez
Monte Escalante and Lakin Valdez

Rama Orleans-Lindsay
Rama Orleans-Lindsay

Rama Orleans-Lindsay
Rama Orleans-Lindsay

Rogelio Douglas III
Rogelio Douglas III

Rogelio Douglas III and Monte Escalante
Rogelio Douglas III and Monte Escalante

Rogelio Douglas III and Monte Escalante
Rogelio Douglas III and Monte Escalante

Monte Escalante and Rogelio Douglas III
Monte Escalante and Rogelio Douglas III

Rama Orleans-Lindsay
Rama Orleans-Lindsay

Rogelio Douglas III
Rogelio Douglas III

Rama Orleans-Lindsay
Rama Orleans-Lindsay

Rama Orleans-Lindsay and Rogelio Douglas III
Rama Orleans-Lindsay and Rogelio Douglas III

Rama Orleans-Lindsay and Rogelio Douglas III
Rama Orleans-Lindsay and Rogelio Douglas III

Monte Escalante and Rama Orleans-Lindsay
Monte Escalante and Rama Orleans-Lindsay

Rama Orleans-Lindsay, Rogelio Douglas III, Monte Escalante and Lakin Valdez
Rama Orleans-Lindsay, Rogelio Douglas III, Monte Escalante and Lakin Valdez



