Photos: Kathy Griffin, Pamela Adlon, and More in CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY at the Groundlings Theatre

Back by popular demand, Broadway sensation and international smash-hit comedy “Celebrity Autobiography” returned on Monday, April 29 to The Groundlings Theatre. Created by Eugene Pack and developed with Dayle Reyfel, the show opened in New York to rave reviews and won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. During the show, jaw-dropping, outrageous, "hard to believe they wrote them" celebrity memoirs are acted out live on-stage verbatim by other celebrities.

The cast featured Kathy Griffin (Kathy Griffin: My Life) reading from “Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian,” Cher’s “The First Time,” and Khloe Kardashian’s “Strong Looks Better Naked”; Chris Parnell (30 Rock) reading from “Vanna Speaks,” Matthew McConaughey’s “Greenlights,” and Sylvester Stallone’s “Sly Moves”; Oscar Nunez (The Office) reading from Tommy Lee’s “Tommyland,” Matthew McConaughey’s “Greenlights,” and Joe Namath’s “All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters”; Phil LaMarr (MadTV) reading from “Oprah Winfrey: A Biography,” Michael Bublé’s “Onstage, Offstage,” and Matthew McConaughey’s “Greenlights”; Michael Hitchcock (Crazy Ex Girlfriend) reading from “Justin Bieber: First Step 2 Forever: My Story”; Cheri Oteri (SNL) reading from Pamela Anderson’s “Love, Pamela,” Miley Cyrus’ “Miles To Go,” and Ethyl Merman’s “Merman: An Autobiography”; Laraine Newman (Coneheads) reading from Gwyneth Paltrow’s book, Carol Channing’s “Just Lucky I Guess: A Memoir of Sorts,” and Liz Taylor’s memoir; Pamela Adlon (Better Things) reading from Melissa Gilbert’s “Prairie Tale” and “Zayn”; Tate Donovan (The O.C.) reading from Kenny Loggins’ “The Unimaginable Life: Lessons Learned on the Path of Love” and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story”; Show creator Eugene Pack reading from Neil Sedaka’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Survivor,” Tiger Woods’ memoir, and Eddie Fisher’s “Been There, Done That: An Autobiography”; and Show developer Dayle Reyfel reading from Dolly Parton’s “Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business” and Debbie Reynolds’ memoir.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Nero Nava

