Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Foolish Production Co's ANGELS IN AMERICA

Foolish Production Co will present next Los Angeles production of Tony Kushner's award winning play, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika.

Rehearsal photos have been released leading up to the opening next month. Credit to Kodi Jackman.

Check them out below!

It's mid 80s America. In the shadow of a conservative administration and a sweeping epidemic-eight people navigate love, loss, race, identity, and the future of America. Epic, yet intimate, Angels In America places us face to face with the questions, "Can we change?" and "Are we doomed?"

Following a 2 year delay, Foolish Production Co and Director Mikey Mulhearn are proud to bring you an intimately parred down production that brings you closer than ever to this epic piece. The ensemble of eight includes Michael Matts as Belize, Gregory Blair as Roy Cohn, Dane Larsen as Joe Pitt, Sarah Fleming as Hannah Pitt, Emma Maltby as Harper Pitt*, Nathan Frizzell as Louis Ironson, Mikey Mulhearn as Prior Walter, and Jahel Caldera as the Angel. The production team includes Celina Surniak (Fight Director/Intimacy Choreographer), Alec De Kevor (Composer), Stephanie Yackovesty (Sound Designer), Kristin Andersson (Make-up/SFX), Libby Wahlmeier (Costume Designer), Jesse Fiene (Stage Management), Kodi Jackman (Movement Director), Jeremy Lowenstein (Kaddish Advisor), Kellie Knabe (Medical Advisor), Ria Gaudioso (Dialect Coach), Amy Slothower (Associate Director), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director). Angels In America will be presented in rotating repertory Fridays-Sundays beginning April 22nd, 2022 through May 8th, 2022 at the Broadwater Black Box in Hollywood.

A full schedule and tickets for both parts are available online by visiting foolishproductionco.org/angels-in-america.

Tickets are priced at $25 per part. For those unfamiliar with the play, the company suggests seeing Part 1: Millennium Approaches prior to Part 2: Perestroika. Tickets go on sale February 7th, 2022 at 10am. Proof of vaccination will be required in order to attend and will be checked at the door. At this time, audience members will be required to wear a mask throughout the duration of the performance. * Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Foolish Production Co, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.