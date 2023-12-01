Photos: Get a First Look at THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW at the El Portal Theatre

The Los Angeles Premiere runs through January 21, 2024.

Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show - a holiday version of the acclaimed stage adaptation - opens tomorrow (Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.) at the El Portal Theatre. The Los Angeles Premiere runs through January 21, 2024. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.

Check out photos below!

The cast for the Los Angeles production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show includes Paula Macchi (The Polar Express Train Ride; Gordon Gumshoe: Fairytale Detective), Becki Park (Theatrical debut; BA, University at Buffalo), Sean Tibangin (Baby Shark Live! Tour; Blippi the Musical Tour), and Leonard Moore (Gallery Players’Pipeline Off-Broadway; Second Stage Productions’ Two Thousand Miles Musical) as swing. 

The global sensation, created by Jonathan Rockefeller, has been dazzling audiences for over eight years, performing over 2,000 shows worldwide including sold out shows in Australia, New York, United Kingdom, Dubai, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium, Luxemburg, Netherlands - creating countless lifelong theatre fans along the way. 

Each performance features four Eric Carle stories brought to life by a menagerie of 75 eye-popping, award-winning puppets. Audiences will meet the colorful characters of Brown Bear, Brown Bear; travel the world with 10 Little Rubber Ducks; get whisked away to a winter wonderland in Dream Snow; and of course, spend time with the star of the show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. 

“The holidays are magical, and the perfect time to bring the wonder and enchantment of Eric Carle’s stories to Los Angeles, for the first time ever. We are thrilled to help so many children discover the magic of theatre, creating an accessible environment to experience their very first show – with characters they all grew up with. We are proud to provide families a whimsical, stress-free holiday excursion unlike any other,” said The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show creator/director Jonathan Rockefeller. He added, “After bringing Disney’s Winnie the Pooh to Los Angeles last December, we’re over the moon to be back this year with Caterpillar, Brown Bear, and all of their Eric Carle friends.”

Each story features a variety of enchanting puppets and audience participation elements, brought to life by a captivating cast of storytellers, sweeping original music, and stunning puppetry. The pre-show experience includes a free activity station for little ones, plus, all attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a photo with The Very Hungry Caterpillar himself.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show. The New York Times called it "bedazzling." Newsday gave The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show "Five Smiles." Live Theater UK raved, "your favorite small person will be changed for the better."

Eric Carle himself said, "I hope the performances will be enjoyed by many and that the colorful characters will bring comfort and joy to all who see the stories that have been so carefully produced. It is uplifting to see such beautiful and cheerful works inspired by my characters! I hope my books - and this show - will inspire you and your imagination." 

The show features original music and sound design by Nate Edmondson, and puppet design/build by Rockefeller Productions. In addition, the creative team for the Los Angeles production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show includes director Kirsty Moon and stage management by Paul Gabriel.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show will play at the El Portal Theatre (5269 Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood). Performances will run November 25 – January 21, 2024 with the official press opening on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. The performance schedule is Saturdays at 10:00 a.m.,12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Visit the website for the performance schedule during the holiday. Tickets are available online at Click Here, by phone at (818) 508-4200 and in person at the El Portal Theatre during performance days. Tickets range from $30-$45 for general seating, to $65 for VIP seating featuring premium seat location and a meet & greet photo op with The Very Hungry Caterpillar. 

Photos: Get a First Look at THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW at the El Portal Theatre
Becki Park

Photos: Get a First Look at THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW at the El Portal Theatre
Leonard Moore, Sean Tibangin and Becki Park

Photos: Get a First Look at THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW at the El Portal Theatre
Sean Tibangin and Becki Park

Photos: Get a First Look at THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW at the El Portal Theatre
Sean Tibangin, Leonard Moore and Becki Park

Photos: Get a First Look at THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW at the El Portal Theatre
Paula Macchi and Sean Tibangin

Photos: Get a First Look at THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW at the El Portal Theatre
Becki Park, Sean Tibangin and Paula Macchi


Recommended For You