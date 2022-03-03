Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of TRAYF at Geffen Playhouse

Trayf is a funny and heartwarming ode to the turbulence of youth, the universal suspicion that we don't quite fit in, and the faith and friends that see us through.

Mar. 3, 2022  

Geffen Playhouse presents the West Coast premiere of TRAYF, written by Lindsay Joelle (The Messengers, The Garbologists) and directed by Maggie Burrows (Spacebar, Damsels).

The cast includes Ilan Eskenazi (Sing Street, Iron Fist) as Zalmy, Ben Hirschhorn (Closets Keep Suburban Boys Home, Practice Funeral) as Shmuel, Louisa Jacobson (The Gilded Age, Romeo and Juliet) as Leah and Garrett Young (Chicago Fire, Thicker Than Water) as Jonathan.

Zalmy lives a double life. By day, he drives a Chabad "Mitzvah Tank" through 1990s New York City, performing good deeds with his best friend Shmuel. By night, he sneaks out of his orthodox community to roller-skate and listen to rock and roll. But when a curious outsider offers him unfettered access to the secular world, is it worth jeopardizing everything he's ever known? This road-trip bromance is a funny and heartwarming ode to the turbulence of youth, the universal suspicion that we don't quite fit in, and the faith and friends that see us through.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch.

Ilan Eskenazi and Ben Hirschhorn

Garrett Young and Ilan Eskenazi

Ilan Eskenazi and Ben Hirschhorn

Garrett Young and Ilan Eskenazi

Ilan Eskenazi and Ben Hirschhorn

Ben Hirschhorn and Louisa Jacobson

Ilan Eskenazi and Ben Hirschhorn

Ilan Eskenazi

Garrett Young and Ilan Eskenazi

Ilan Eskenazi and Ben Hirschhorn

Ilan Eskenazi and Ben Hirschhorn



