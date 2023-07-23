Photos: First Look at PENTHESILEA at Loft Ensemble

Performances run Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through August 8.

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is presenting final production of its 2022–23 season, the world premiere of Penthesilea by Danielle Ozymandias. Directed by Bree Pavey & Ozymandias, the cast feature (in alphabetical order) Dawn Sam Alden, Lemon Baardsen, Lara Blanco, Cassandra Carmona, Nicole Craig, Jennifer DeRosa, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Barbera Ann Howard, Hanna Isaac, Sean James, Zenarra James, Xavier LeFlore, April Littlejohn, Matt Lorenzo, Maia Luer, and Stephanie Mayer. Performances run Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through August 8.

Check out photos from the production below!

For the hearth — for the horde! Penthesilea is the story of the Amazon warriors who went to the Trojan War to protect their way of life and left a legend in their wake.

Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Tor Brown and Sarah Siverson, costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa and Danielle Ozymandias, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Fight choreography is by Bree Pavey and Marc Leclerc and fight captains are Dawn Sam Alden and April Littlejohn. Assistant director is Natasha Renae Potts, stage manager is Matthew Scheel, and Bree Pavey serves as producer for Loft Ensemble.

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at Click Here or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.

Photo Credit: Sean Durrie

April Littlejohn, Nicole Craig, Hanna Isaac, Cassandra Carmona

Lara Blanco, Zenarra James, Maia Luer

Maia Luer, Zenarra James,

Matt Lorenzo, Sean Alexander James

Zenarra James, Matt Lorenzo

Zenarra James, Nicole Craig

Zenarra James

Zenarra James, Xavier LeFlore




