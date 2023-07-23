Photos: First Look at PENTHESILEA at Loft Ensemble

Performances run Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through August 8.
POPULAR
Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is presenting final production of its 2022–23 season, the world premiere of Penthesilea by Danielle Ozymandias. Directed by Bree Pavey & Ozymandias, the cast feature (in alphabetical order) Dawn Sam Alden, Lemon Baardsen, Lara Blanco, Cassandra Carmona, Nicole Craig, Jennifer DeRosa, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Barbera Ann Howard, Hanna Isaac, Sean James, Zenarra James, Xavier LeFlore, April Littlejohn, Matt Lorenzo, Maia Luer, and Stephanie Mayer. Performances run Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through August 8.
Check out photos from the production below!
For the hearth — for the horde! Penthesilea is the story of the Amazon warriors who went to the Trojan War to protect their way of life and left a legend in their wake.
Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Tor Brown and Sarah Siverson, costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa and Danielle Ozymandias, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Fight choreography is by Bree Pavey and Marc Leclerc and fight captains are Dawn Sam Alden and April Littlejohn. Assistant director is Natasha Renae Potts, stage manager is Matthew Scheel, and Bree Pavey serves as producer for Loft Ensemble.
General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at Click Here or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.
Photo Credit: Sean Durrie
April Littlejohn, Nicole Craig, Hanna Isaac, Cassandra Carmona
Lara Blanco, Zenarra James, Maia Luer
Maia Luer, Zenarra James,
Matt Lorenzo, Sean Alexander James
Zenarra James, Matt Lorenzo
Zenarra James, Nicole Craig
Zenarra James
Zenarra James, Xavier LeFlore
Videos
|Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|Jazz Vocalist Josephine Beavers & Legendary R&B Crooner Howard Hewett debut Songs and Music from the New, Historic Docu Film; The Musicians; Green Book: An Enduring Legacy
Catalina Jazz Club (7/28-7/28)
|The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03) CAST
|A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)
|(mostly)musicals: GAME ON!
Upstairs at the Federal (7/25-7/25)
|Mary Jane Girls
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (9/15-9/15)
|Jacob Collier with the LA Phil on Sept 13th
Hollywood Bowl (9/13-9/13)
|Too $hort
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (11/18-11/18)
|The Ants
Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater (6/20-7/30)
|Kids & Teens Summer Camps
The Michelle Danner Acting Studio (6/19-8/25)PHOTOS
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You