Photos: First Look at Niki J. Borger in the 2025 Playhouse West One Act Festival

The 2025 Playhouse West One Act Festival has released a first look at Niki J. Borger, who stars in four of this year’s productions. Borger takes center stage in Just Pull, EAS.E, and Ninety Seven Beats, and she also penned all three plays. Check out production photos below

Photo Credit: Jynelle Sumera/Grant Terzakis

Megan Corse and Niki J. Borger in Just Pull

Niki J. Borger in EAS.E photo by Jynelle Sumera

Niki J. Borger and Dylan Marusich in Ninety Seven Beats photo by Jynelle Sumera

Niki J. Borger and Erin Hadfield in Rosemary with Ginger

