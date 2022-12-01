Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, will remount the poignant and captivating "Little Women - The Broadway Musical". Book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein; directed by Casey Long, with music direction by Gabrielle Maldonado.

"Little Women - The Broadway Musical" will preview from November 25 through December 2, regular performances will begin December 3 and continue through December 23 on the Cripe Stage at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center.