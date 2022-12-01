Photos: First Look at LITTLE WOMEN at Chance Theater
The production is now in previews ahead of an opening on December 3.
Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, will remount the poignant and captivating "Little Women - The Broadway Musical". Book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein; directed by Casey Long, with music direction by Gabrielle Maldonado.
"Little Women - The Broadway Musical" will preview from November 25 through December 2, regular performances will begin December 3 and continue through December 23 on the Cripe Stage at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
Check out photos from the production below!
From the novel that holds a special place in the heart of American literature, comes a new musical which proves this timeless story is still relevant, funny, and heartbreaking today. Join rambunctious Jo, practical Meg, sweet Beth, and romantic Amy as they embark on a coming-of-age tale filled with drama, romance, humor (and song!), all under the watchful eye of their beloved Marmee while father is away during the Civil War. You will not want to miss this terrific theatrical treat for the holidays, perfect for the entire family!
Photo Credit: Doug Catiller, True Image Studio
Camie Del Rosario, Emily Abeles, Maggie Randolph, Katherine Chatman, and Sarah Pierce
Emily Abeles, Camie Del Rosario, and Sarah Pierce
Emily Abeles and Sarah Pierce
Katherine Chatman, Camie Del Rosario, Emily Abeles, and Sarah Pierce
Sarah Pierce and Zac Swan Van Lent
Jennifer Sparks and Sarah Pierce
Glenn Koppel and Emily Abeles
Katherine Chatman and Christopher Diem