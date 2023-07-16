Photos: First Look at IRONBOUND at The Broadwater Second Stage

The production plays its final performance today, Sunday, July 16, at 2:30pm.

By: Jul. 16, 2023

Production photos have been released for Martyna Majok’s critically acclaimed play Ironbound at the Broadwater Second Stage, running for three performances through today, July 16th at 2:30pm. Directed by Susan Leslie, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Matt Bushell, Shea Depmore, Isaiah Frazilus, and Daniel Shawn Miller. Net proceeds benefit WomenShelter of Long Beach.

Check out the production photos below!

At a bus stop in a run-down New Jersey town, Darja, a Polish immigrant cleaning lady, is done talking about feelings; it’s time to talk money. Over the course of 20 years, three relationships, and three presidencies, Darja negotiates for her future with men who can offer her love or security, but never both. A darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait of a woman for whom love is a luxury — and a liability — as she fights to survive in America.

The Washington Post called Ironbound a “knockout” and stated, “You seldom see plays that are both harsh and wonderful.” BroadwayWorld.com said, “Majok proves exceptional at writing richly drawn characters,” and the play was a New York Times Critic's Pick. In 2013, the script won the Smith Prize for Political Theater, a joint commission/award supported and administered by the National New Play Network. It has also won the Aurora Theatre’s Global Age Project Prize, the David Calicchio Emerging American Playwright Prize, and the Charles McArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play or Musical at the 2016 Helen Hayes Awards. 

Scenic design is by Alex Mollo, lighting design is by David Levine, costume design is by Sara Nitikman Parks, and sound design is by Bobby Bruton.

Martyna Majok was born in Bytom, Poland, and raised in New Jersey and Chicago. Educated at the University of Chicago, Yale School of Drama, and the Juilliard School, she was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play Cost of Living, which debuted on Broadway last year and was nominated for five 2023 Tony Awards, including Best Play. Her other plays include Queens and Sanctuary City, which have been produced on both American and international stages.

Since 1977, WomenShelter of Long Beach has helped thousands of families overcome the trauma caused by domestic abuse. WSLB assists victims and their children by providing safe housing and supportive services including an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling, social services support, legal and health advocacy, and more.

The remaining performance of Ironbound is Sunday, July 16, at 2:30pm. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at Click Here. The Broadwater Second Stage is located at 6320 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038.   

Photo Credit: Carlos R. Hernandez / Kiyomi Banta

Photos: First Look at IRONBOUND at The Broadwater Second Stage
Shea Depmore and Daniel Shawn Miller

Photos: First Look at IRONBOUND at The Broadwater Second Stage
Matt Bushell and Shea Depmore

Photos: First Look at IRONBOUND at The Broadwater Second Stage
Matt Bushell and Shea Depmore

Photos: First Look at IRONBOUND at The Broadwater Second Stage
Shea Depmore and Daniel Shawn Miller

Photos: First Look at IRONBOUND at The Broadwater Second Stage
Shea Depmore and Daniel Shawn Miller

Photos: First Look at IRONBOUND at The Broadwater Second Stage
Shea Depmore and Isaiah Frazilus

Photos: First Look at IRONBOUND at The Broadwater Second Stage
Shea Depmore and Isaiah Frazilus

Photos: First Look at IRONBOUND at The Broadwater Second Stage
Daniel Shawn Miller and Shea Depmore




