Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre

Midnight Theatricals presents the west coast premiere of the hit Off-Broadway and London sensation, AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman. AFTERGLOW will have a press opening on Thursday, May 5; and performs through Saturday, June 19 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The play will open simultaneously in Madrid on May 5, and will also enjoy productions in Ft. Lauderdale, San Juan, and Buenos Aires this season.

Check out all new production photos below!

AFTERGLOW, the international hit sensation, is a raw, one-act play exploring the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships. When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed one night, a new intimate connection begins to form and all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.



For tickets and more information, please visit www.afterglowla.com.