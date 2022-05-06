Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre

The show performs through Saturday, June 19 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles. 

May. 6, 2022  

Sign-up for LA News & Specials

Midnight Theatricals presents the west coast premiere of the hit Off-Broadway and London sensation, AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman. AFTERGLOW will have a press opening on Thursday, May 5; and performs through Saturday, June 19 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The play will open simultaneously in Madrid on May 5, and will also enjoy productions in Ft. Lauderdale, San Juan, and Buenos Aires this season.

Check out all new production photos below!

AFTERGLOW, the international hit sensation, is a raw, one-act play exploring the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships. When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed one night, a new intimate connection begins to form and all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.


For tickets and more information, please visit www.afterglowla.com.

Photo Credit: Mati Gelman

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre
James Hayden Rodriguez, Nathan Mohebbi and Noah Bridgestock

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre
James Hayden Rodriguez and Noah Bridgestock

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre
Noah Bridgestock, James Hayden Rodriguez and Nathan Mohebbi

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre
Nathan Mohebbi (front) and Noah Bridgestock

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre
Noah Bridgestock and Nathan Mohebbi

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre
James Hayden Rodriguez and Noah Bridgestock

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre
Noah Bridgestock

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre
James Hayden Rodriguez and Nathan Mohebbi

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre
Noah Bridgestock and Nathan Mohebbi

Photos: First Look at AFTERGLOW at the Hudson Theatre
Noah Bridgestock and Nathan Mohebbi



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ciarán Hinds To Star As The Narrator In Stravinsky's THE SOLDIER'S TALE
  • World Premiere of BROTHER'S KEEPER at the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival
  • PARCEL FROM AMERICA Opens In Dublin Next Week
  • Cast and Creatives Announced For LA TRAVIATA at The Grand Opera House