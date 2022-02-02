Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway Court Theatre

The cast features Catherine Wadkins, Christopher Robert Smith, Emma Rose and more.

Feb. 2, 2022  

Greenway Arts Alliance, and Theatre Planners will present A Little Night Music, opening Friday, February 4, at 8pm. Directed by Ryan O'Connor (He/They) with musical director Anthony Zediker (He/Him), the limited engagement will run through Sunday, March 13 only at the Greenway Court Theatre in Los Angeles.

Check out photos below!

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Lux Amaya - She/Her (Alternate), Zoe Bright - She/Her (Madame Armfeldt), Peyton Crim - He/Him (Fredrik Egerman), Ty Deran - They/She (Anne Egerman), Tal Fox - She/Her (Nordstrom), Amanda Kruger - They/Them (Henrik Egerman), Andrea Lara - She/Her (Anderssen), Roni Paige - She/They (Segstrom/Frid), Meredith Pyle - She/Her (Linquist), Emma Rose - She/Her (Fredrika Armfeldt), Alexa Rosengaus - She/Her (Petra), Christopher Robert Smith - He/Him (Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm), Dekontee Tucrkile - She/Her (Erlansen), Catherine Wadkins - She/Her (Desiree Armfeldt), and Sarah Wolter - She/Her (Charlotte Malcolm).

Set design is by EK Dagenfield (He/Him), lighting design is by Donny Jackson (He/Him), sound design is by Mia Glenn-Schuster (They/Them), and costume design is by Michael Mullen (He/Him). Assistant director is Elana Luo (She/Her), assistant music director is Matthew Tong (He/Him), properties designer is Jenine MacDonald (She/Her), and stage manager is Natalie Jackson (She/They). The casting director is Tal Fox (She/Her).

The original 1973 Broadway production of A Little Night Music was directed by Harold Prince and received 12 Tony Award nominations. It won six, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Since that time the show has enjoyed professional productions all over the world and was revived on Broadway in 2009.

Admission prices range from $45-$60. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/NightMusic2022 or by phone at (323) 673-0544. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Proof of vaccination and boosters will be required for admittance. Masks must be worn indoors at all times. The Greenway Court Theatre is located at 544 N. Fairfax Avenue, in Los Angeles, 90036. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to the theatre.

Photo credit: BRYAN CARPENDER

Alexa Rosengaus, Peyton Crim, Ty Deran, Sarah Wolter, Christopher Robert Smith

Ty Deran, Sarah Wolter

Alexa Rosengaus, Ty Deran

Peyton Crim, Christopher Robert Smith

Ty Deran, Peyton Crim

Dekontee Tucrkile, Roni Paige, Tal Fox, Andrea Lara, Meredith Pyle

Dekontee Tucrkile, Tal Fox

Catherine Wadkins, Emma Rose

Peyton Crim, Christopher Robert Smith

Peyton Crim, Amanda Kruger

eyton Crim, Amanda Kruger, Ty Deran

Sarah Wolter, Peyton Crim

Peyton Crim, Catherine Wadkins

Ty Deran, Peyton Crim


