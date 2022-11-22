Photos: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the second show of its 2022-23 Season, an all-new take on the holiday favorite, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, written by Charles Dickens, adapted by Patrick Barlow (The 39 Steps) and directed by Jamie Torcellini.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL begins previews on Thursday, December 1 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, December 3 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Patrick Barlow, writer of the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps, has refashioned Charles Dickens' holiday classic A Christmas Carol into an inventively comic holiday delight filled with humor and heart. Under the direction of ETC favorite Jamie Torcellini, five actors bring Dickens' vast array of beloved characters to life. You won't want to miss this delightful holiday treat for the entire family!



Santa Barbara's professional theatre company, Ensemble Theatre Company, invites you to join us for a new take on a classic holiday tale, A Christmas Carol. Rekindle or begin a new tradition with your whole family by enjoying live theatre as only ETC can present it in the beautiful New Vic theatre.