Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre

The show will open on September 6.
Now in previews, Brian Quijada’s charming, semi-autobiographical “Fly Me to the Sun,” featuring beats and remixes by Marvin Quijada and Brian Quijada, opens at the Fountain Theatre on Saturday, September 6. The Fountain’s new artistic director, Raymond O. Caldwell, is at the helm.
When Abuela Julia arrives from El Salvador to live with her family in a Chicago suburb, her grandson learns to see America through his grandmother’s eyes — while also teaching her to enjoy simple American pleasures. Relaying the story in the style of a late-night talk show in which the young BQ (Gerardo Navarro) is the host and Julia (magically portrayed as a hand puppet) is his special guest, Fly Me to the Sun weaves Quijada’s beautiful, semi-autobiographical story about the moments that move us and what calls us home. Meanwhile, older brother Marvin (Noé Cervantes) deejays, with a playlist that pays homage to R&B, hip-hop, Latin-American music and American standards.
Photo Credit: Areon Media
Gerardo Navarro
Gerardo Navarro and No Cervantes
Gerardo Navarro
No Cervantes and Gerardo Navarro
No Cervantes and Gerardo Navarro
Abuelita Julia and Gerardo Navarro
Abuelita Julia and Gerardo Navarro
No Cervantes and Gerardo Navarro
No Cervantes and Gerardo Navarro
Gerardo Navarro and No Cervantes
Gerardo Navarro and No Cervantes
No Cervantes and Gerardo Navarro
