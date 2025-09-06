 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre

The show will open on September 6.

By: Sep. 06, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Now in previews, Brian Quijada’s charming, semi-autobiographical “Fly Me to the Sun,” featuring beats and remixes by Marvin Quijada and Brian Quijada, opens at the Fountain Theatre on Saturday, September 6. The Fountain’s new artistic directorRaymond O. Caldwell, is at the helm.

When Abuela Julia arrives from El Salvador to live with her family in a Chicago suburb, her grandson learns to see America through his grandmother’s eyes — while also teaching her to enjoy simple American pleasures. Relaying the story in the style of a late-night talk show in which the young BQ (Gerardo Navarro) is the host and Julia (magically portrayed as a hand puppet) is his special guest, Fly Me to the Sun weaves Quijada’s beautiful, semi-autobiographical story about the moments that move us and what calls us home. Meanwhile, older brother Marvin (Noé Cervantes) deejays, with a playlist that pays homage to R&B, hip-hop, Latin-American music and American standards.

Check out the photos, below.

Photo Credit: Areon Media

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
Gerardo Navarro

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
Gerardo Navarro and No Cervantes

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
Gerardo Navarro

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
No Cervantes and Gerardo Navarro

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
No Cervantes and Gerardo Navarro

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
Abuelita Julia and Gerardo Navarro

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
Abuelita Julia and Gerardo Navarro

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
No Cervantes and Gerardo Navarro

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
No Cervantes and Gerardo Navarro

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
Gerardo Navarro and No Cervantes

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
Gerardo Navarro and No Cervantes

Photos: FLY ME TO THE SUN Opens at The Fountain Theatre Image
No Cervantes and Gerardo Navarro


SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP







Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
35 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
39 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
78 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos