Photos: FIRST LOOK at Englebert Humperdinck's Iconic Opera HANSEL AND GRETEL by Pacific Opera Project

Pacific Opera Project will continue its 2021-2022 fairytale-themed opera season with an outdoor, family-friendly production of Englebert Humperdinck's iconic opera HANSEL AND GRETEL. at one of its favorite venues, Forest Lawn Glendale, for 5:00pm performances on two weekends: Saturday, November 13, Sunday, November 14, Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21.

Here is your first look at Kara Morgan as Hansel, Emily Rosenberg as Gretel, and Melanie Ashkar as the Witch. Photos courtesy of Pacific Opera Project.

Sung in English, with orchestra, the Grimm brothers-inspired fairytale stars mezzo-soprano Kara Morgan as Hansel and soprano Emily Rosenberg as Gretel. Rounding out the cast are Erin Theodorakis as Mother, Daniel Scofield as Father, Melanie Ashkar as the Witch, Anastasia Malliaras as the Sandman, and Brooke Iva Lohmann as the Dew Fairy. Brian Holman conducts. POP Founder and Artistic Director Josh Shaw serves as the production's director, with Carson Gilmore as Assistant Director, costumes by Maggie Green, and orchestral arrangement by Kathleen Kelley.

With just a two-hour runtime, including an intermission, Hansel and Gretel is the perfect introduction to opera for children and families. Gates will open at 4:00pm prior to each performance. Table seating is available for picnicking before and during each show. Free parking is available.

POP's season will continue with Tchaikovsky's Iolanta at the Aratani Theatre on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:00pm; Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:30pm; and Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3:00pm with a 32-piece orchestra led by Isaac Selya, of Queen City Opera, and Cristina Jones, dubbed The Blind Soprano, Andrew and Megan Potter, and Adam Cioffari. The season is finalized with Sondheim's Into the Woods in May 2022 with specific dates and venues to be announced.

Performance Information for Hansel and Gretel

Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 5:00pm

Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00pm

Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 5:00pm

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 5:00pm

Forest Lawn Glendale | 1712 S Glendale Ave | Glendale, CA 91205

HUMPERDINCK's opera: Hansel and Gretel, Sung in English with projected subtitles

Performers:

Kara Morgan, Hansel

Emily Rosenberg, Gretel

Erin Theodorakis, Mother

Daniel Scofield, Father

Melanie Ashkar, The Witch

Anastasia Malliaras, Sandman

Brooke Iva Lohmann, Dew Fairy

Brian Holman, conductor