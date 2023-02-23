Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex

Performances of Let Me In take place on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. from February 25 through April 2.

Feb. 23, 2023  

There are no rules for dealing with grief, but laughter should, without question, be one of them. Let Me In, a dark-ish comedy written and directed by Brynn Thayer, opens Saturday night at Theatre 68 Arts Complex in NoHo. Check out the photos, below.

Life takes an unpredictable turn for the bride's best friend and the intended groom when a wedding becomes a funeral in this new comedy that is (most probably) based on true events.

Rachael Meyers (Famous; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, recurring) stars as a high-voltage ESPN sideline reporter, Red Casey, along with Bryan McKinley (The Ghost and the Whale with Jonathan Pryce, Tippi Hedren) her best friend's fiancé, Bobby Hawk. Also starring is Jorge Garcia (Lost, Hawaii Five-O, upcoming HBO Max Chuck Lorre series How To Be A Bookie) as veteran NYPD beat cop Hamilton Steele, who enters into their moment of crisis on what was supposed to be a routine night on the eve of his retirement.

"I've had this story in my head for many years," says Thayer. "I lost my best friend in a car accident when I was in my twenties. I still grieve. I think she would be very happy to know I have written a play out of my grief."

The creative team for Let Me In includes scenic designer Joel Daavid, lighting designer Gavan Wyrick, sound designer Joseph "Sloe" Slawinski and costume designer Mylette Nora. The production stage manager is Angelica Estevez. Misha Riley produces for DSE Productions and Theatre Planners.

Performances of Let Me In take place on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. from February 25 through April 2. General admission to all performances is $35. Theatre 68 Arts Complex is located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.theatre68artscomplex.com.

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Jorge Garcia, Bryan McKinley, Rachael Meyers

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Bryan McKinley and Rachael Meyers

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Rachael Meyers, Bryan McKinley

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Rachael Meyers and Jorge Garcia

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Rachael Meyers, Bryan McKinley, Jorge Garcia

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Rachael Meyers, Jorge Garcia, and Bryan McKinley

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Rachael Meyers, Jorge Garcia, Bryan McKinley

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Jorge Garcia, Rachael Meyers, Bryan McKinley

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Bryan McKinley

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Rachael Meyers and Bryan McKinley

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Jorge Garcia and Bryan McKinley

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Bryan McKinley, Rachael Meyers

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Rachael Meyers and Bryan McKinley

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Jorge Garcia, Rachael Meyers, Bryan McKinley

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Jorge Garcia, Rachael Meyers, and Bryan McKinley

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Bryan McKinley and Rachael Meyers

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Bryan McKinley and Rachael Meyers

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Jorge Garcia and Rachael Meyers

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Jorge Garcia and Rachael MeyersPhotos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Rachael Meyers Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Jorge Garcia and Rachael Meyers

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Bryan McKinley and Rachael Meyers

Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex
Jorge Garcia and Rachael Meyers



THE TEMPEST: An Immersive Experience Comes to The Shakespeare Center LA Photo
THE TEMPEST: An Immersive Experience Comes to The Shakespeare Center LA
The Shakespeare Center LA and After Hours Theatre Company announce the premiere of The Tempest: An Immersive Experience, a fully reimagined immersive performance based on William Shakespeare's The Tempest.  The director is Ben Donenberg, Shakespeare Center LA Artistic Director; Graham Wetterhahn is the Producing Artistic Director at After Hours Theatre Company. 
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana in FRONT Photo
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana in FRONTERAS
One of America's premier flamenco dance companies, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will perform in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. 
Actors Gang Presents (IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE Next Month Photo
Actors' Gang Presents (IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE Next Month
The Actors' Gang presents (Im)migrants of the State – a unique workshop production created by and based on the real-life experiences of formerly incarcerated actors.
Interview: Gregg T. Daniel On Taking the Reins Of A Revamped TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 Photo
Interview: Gregg T. Daniel On Taking the Reins Of A Revamped TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992
The west coast premiere of playwright Anna Deavere Smith’s expanded solo show Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 opens March 15, 2023, at the Mark Taper Forum (with previews beginning March 8th). Gregg T. Daniel directs the cast of Hugo Armstrong, Lovensky Jean-Baptiste, Lisa Reneé Pitts, Jeanne Sakata and Sabina Zúñiga Varela performing the 30-40 characters of the play that Anna originally performed all on her own. Gregg was most gracious to carve out time from rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You


THE TEMPEST: An Immersive Experience Comes to The Shakespeare Center LATHE TEMPEST: An Immersive Experience Comes to The Shakespeare Center LA
February 23, 2023

The Shakespeare Center LA and After Hours Theatre Company announce the premiere of The Tempest: An Immersive Experience, a fully reimagined immersive performance based on William Shakespeare's The Tempest.  The director is Ben Donenberg, Shakespeare Center LA Artistic Director; Graham Wetterhahn is the Producing Artistic Director at After Hours Theatre Company. 
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana in FRONTERASThe Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana in FRONTERAS
February 23, 2023

One of America's premier flamenco dance companies, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will perform in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. 
Actors' Gang Presents (IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE Next MonthActors' Gang Presents (IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE Next Month
February 23, 2023

The Actors' Gang presents (Im)migrants of the State – a unique workshop production created by and based on the real-life experiences of formerly incarcerated actors.
LA Art Show Wraps Up Successful Return With Impressive Global Lineup And An Impactful Climate AgendaLA Art Show Wraps Up Successful Return With Impressive Global Lineup And An Impactful Climate Agenda
February 22, 2023

The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, wrapped up its 28th iteration following a triumphant return to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15 through 19, 2023.
Long Beach Opera's THE HORSE Comes to Rancho Los Cerritos in East Long BeachLong Beach Opera's THE HORSE Comes to Rancho Los Cerritos in East Long Beach
February 22, 2023

Choreographer and dancer Chris Emile, last seen at Long Beach Opera creating the innovative choreography for LES ENFANTS TERRIBLES (2021), returns to live performance with THE HORSE, an intimate new work that combines Emile’s exceptional movement direction with operatic ritual.
share