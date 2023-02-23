Photos: Dark-ish Comedy LET ME IN Premieres This Saturday At Theatre 68 Arts Complex

There are no rules for dealing with grief, but laughter should, without question, be one of them. Let Me In, a dark-ish comedy written and directed by Brynn Thayer, opens Saturday night at Theatre 68 Arts Complex in NoHo. Check out the photos, below.



Life takes an unpredictable turn for the bride's best friend and the intended groom when a wedding becomes a funeral in this new comedy that is (most probably) based on true events.



Rachael Meyers (Famous; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, recurring) stars as a high-voltage ESPN sideline reporter, Red Casey, along with Bryan McKinley (The Ghost and the Whale with Jonathan Pryce, Tippi Hedren) her best friend's fiancé, Bobby Hawk. Also starring is Jorge Garcia (Lost, Hawaii Five-O, upcoming HBO Max Chuck Lorre series How To Be A Bookie) as veteran NYPD beat cop Hamilton Steele, who enters into their moment of crisis on what was supposed to be a routine night on the eve of his retirement.



"I've had this story in my head for many years," says Thayer. "I lost my best friend in a car accident when I was in my twenties. I still grieve. I think she would be very happy to know I have written a play out of my grief."



The creative team for Let Me In includes scenic designer Joel Daavid, lighting designer Gavan Wyrick, sound designer Joseph "Sloe" Slawinski and costume designer Mylette Nora. The production stage manager is Angelica Estevez. Misha Riley produces for DSE Productions and Theatre Planners.



Performances of Let Me In take place on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. from February 25 through April 2. General admission to all performances is $35. Theatre 68 Arts Complex is located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.



For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.theatre68artscomplex.com.