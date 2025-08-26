Photos: Dan Lauria And Patty McCormack Star In JUST ANOTHER DAY At The Odyssey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just Another Day, a joyous and deeply moving love story about the complexities of aging, makes its Los Angeles premiere this weekend at the Odyssey Theatre. See production photos from the show below.

Written by and starring Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years, Sullivan and Son, Pitch), the play also features Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed).

The story follows a couple in their seventies who meet each day on a park bench to exchange barbs, reminisce about old movies, and try to recall how they know—and love—one another. “The characters are two former comedy writers who now have dementia, so every day they meet, they write comedy, and they fall in love again,” Lauria explains.

Performances continue through September 28. For tickets and more information, visit OdysseyTheatre.com.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP