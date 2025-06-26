Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere

The Old Guard 2 hits Netflix on July 2, 2025.
On Tuesday, Netflix celebrated the upcoming release of its highly anticipated film, The Old Guard 2, the sequel to the 2020 superhero movie starring Charlize Theron. The premiere took place at Los Angeles's Tudum Theater. Many members of the cast and filmmaking team were in attendance, including actor/producer Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Henry Golding, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and director Victoria Mahoney.
In the movie, Andy (Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years.
Andy, Nile (Layne), Joe (Kenzari), Nicky (Marinelli), and James Copley (Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence.
Based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard 2 is directed by Victoria Mahoney, from a screenplay by Rucka. The Old Guard 2 hits Netflix on July 2, 2025. Take a look at photos from the premiere below!
Photo credit: Roger Kisby/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix
Victoria Mahoney and Kiki Layne
Brandon Matsuda
Henry Golding
Marwan Kenzari
Jazmine Robinson
Victoria Mahoney
Daniela Anita
Victoria Mahoney
