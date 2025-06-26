 tracking pixel
By: Jun. 26, 2025
On Tuesday, Netflix celebrated the upcoming release of its highly anticipated film, The Old Guard 2, the sequel to the 2020 superhero movie starring Charlize Theron. The premiere took place at Los Angeles's Tudum Theater. Many members of the cast and filmmaking team were in attendance, including actor/producer Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Henry Golding, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and director Victoria Mahoney.

In the movie, Andy (Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years.

Andy, Nile (Layne), Joe (Kenzari), Nicky (Marinelli), and James Copley (Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence.

Based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard 2 is directed by Victoria Mahoney, from a screenplay by Rucka. The Old Guard 2 hits Netflix on July 2, 2025. Take a look at photos from the premiere below!

Photo credit: Roger Kisby/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Victoria Mahoney and Kiki Layne

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Brandon Matsuda

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Uma Thurman

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Henry Golding

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
A.J. Dix, Beth Kono, Charlize Theron, Marc Evans and Dana Goldberg

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Don Granger, Ruth Barrett, Steffen Thum, Victoria Mahoney, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, Kiki Layne, Henry Golding, Uma Thurman, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Marc Evans, Dana Goldberg and Dan Lin, Chairman of Film, Netflix

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, Kiki Layne and Henry Golding

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, Kiki Layne, Henry Golding and Uma Thurman

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Kiki Layne

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Jonathan Peter and Lucy Peter

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Marwan Kenzari

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Jazmine Robinson

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Victoria Mahoney

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Daniela Anita

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image
Steffen Thum and Ruth Barrett

Photos: Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, & More Attend THE OLD GUARD 2 Premiere Image

Comments

