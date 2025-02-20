Photos: CONSTELLATIONS At Rubicon Theatre

This critically acclaimed theatrical gem runs from February 19 – March 9, 2025, at Rubicon’s Karyn Jackson Theatre.
RUBICON THEATRE will continue its 2024/2025 Dare to Dream Season with the Central Coast premiere of CONSTELLATIONS, a spellbinding romantic drama by Award-winning playwright NICK PAYNE. See photos from the production.
This critically acclaimed theatrical gem runs from February 19 – March 9, 2025, at Rubicon’s Karyn Jackson Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street, located in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District.
Directed by JONATHAN FOX, Constellations is an exquisite and thought-provoking two-character play that explores love, fate, and the infinite possibilities of human connection. Starring Brit TOM AINSLEY (“The Royals,” “Versailles” and Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father”) and KODI JACKMAN (Boston Court’s A Going Away Party Play, A Noise Within’s Shakespeare Repertory), this dazzling romance traverses multiple realities, creating a uniquely immersive theatrical experience.
Performances begin with low-priced previews February 19-21, 2025, leading up to the Gala Opening Night on February 22, which includes a post-show reception with the cast, creative team, and special guests. Regular performances take place on Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $30 to $84.50 (including a $5 processing fee), with discounted student tickets available. Special discounts are also available for seniors, military members, and Equity performers. To purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.
Photo Credit: Rubicon Theatre
Brit Tom Ainsley and Kodi Jackman
