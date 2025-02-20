Photos: CONSTELLATIONS At Rubicon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RUBICON THEATRE will continue its 2024/2025 Dare to Dream Season with the Central Coast premiere of CONSTELLATIONS, a spellbinding romantic drama by Award-winning playwright NICK PAYNE. See photos from the production.

This critically acclaimed theatrical gem runs from February 19 – March 9, 2025, at Rubicon’s Karyn Jackson Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street, located in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District.

Directed by JONATHAN FOX, Constellations is an exquisite and thought-provoking two-character play that explores love, fate, and the infinite possibilities of human connection. Starring Brit TOM AINSLEY (“The Royals,” “Versailles” and Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father”) and KODI JACKMAN (Boston Court’s A Going Away Party Play, A Noise Within’s Shakespeare Repertory), this dazzling romance traverses multiple realities, creating a uniquely immersive theatrical experience.

Performances begin with low-priced previews February 19-21, 2025, leading up to the Gala Opening Night on February 22, which includes a post-show reception with the cast, creative team, and special guests. Regular performances take place on Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $84.50 (including a $5 processing fee), with discounted student tickets available. Special discounts are also available for seniors, military members, and Equity performers. To purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

Photo Credit: Rubicon Theatre

Comments