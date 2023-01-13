Photos: Breaking With Tradition Productions Presents The World Premiere of BROTHERS PLAY

Breaking With Tradition Productions has announced the world premiere of Brothers Play by Matthew Doherty. Directed by James Eckhouse, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling, and Jamie Wollrab. Opening is set for Saturday, January 14, at 8pm. The engagement will run at Legacy LA through Sunday, February 5 only.

Youngest brother Thomas has just been bailed out of jail - having thrown a rock through the stained-glass rose window at their local Catholic church, shattering his family's code of silence mere days before Christmas. This event upsets middle brother Francis's plans to marry a stripper, and eldest brother Jude's commitment to honor the tradition of going to the gambling boats for the holidays like they always do. But Thomas has been sleep-walking and his stammer has returned along with memories he can no longer ignore, forcing everyone to unwrap their shared trauma just in time for Christmas.

Scenic and lighting designs are by Justin Huen, costume design is by Mylette Nora, and sound and video design is by Veronica Mullins Bowers. Fight choreography is by Steve Rankin, production stage manager is Kimberly Sanchez Garrido, and assistant stage manager/assistant director is Sara Newman. Brothers Play is produced by Cara Christian, Matthew Doherty, James Eckhouse, Emree Franklin, Matthew Goodman, Jeff Kemperman, Ann Villella, and Devon Esrick.

General admission for Brothers Play is $30 for the preview on January 13 and $40 for all other performances, and tickets are available online at www.brothersplay23.com. The performance schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm, and Monday at 8pm. Legacy LA is located at 1350 San Pablo Street, Los Angeles, 90033.